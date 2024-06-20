Rap star Travis Scott has been arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail

Rap star Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center Thursday morning.

Online Miami-Dade Corrections records say Scott, 33, who was booked under his government name “Jacques Webster,” is facing charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

The entry also says Scott was booked at 4:20 a.m., and has submitted the $650 bond, which means he should be released later Thursday.

