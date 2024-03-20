Rap Royalty Honor Dr. Dre: Watch Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent’s Walk of Fame Tributes

Business TechCrunch

The number of startups in India's electric two-wheeler market has surged to over 150 from 54 in 2021, driven by government incentives to promote clean vehicles and cut oil imports, according to a new analysis. The influx has intensified competition in a segment expected to grow 15-20 times to annual sales of 15-20 million units over the next decade, Bernstein said in a report late Tuesday. "Most are competing in the mainstream, and 85% of the 65 models launched last year were such products: high-speed as against speed and range-constrained products, which used to be a feature of the startups," Bernstein analysts wrote.