Rap Royalty Honor Dr. Dre: Watch Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent’s Walk of Fame Tributes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dr. Dre was honored at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Big Boy, Eminem and others. Snoop Dogg spit rhymes in his speech, and former record executive Jimmy Iovine praised Dr. Dre as the 'greatest ever' as he accepted the iconic star for his many accolades and decades-long career.