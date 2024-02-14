Rani Mukerji, Hande Ercel to Headline India’s FICCI-Frames Conference

A-list Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and Turkish star Hande Ercel will be among the luminaries speaking at the Frames conference in Mumbai.

Organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the annual confab is one of the largest media and entertainment industry events in Asia. The theme of Frames 2024 is “RRR: Reflections, Realities and Road Ahead.”

More from Variety

Participants this year also include Arjun Nohwar, senior VP and general manager, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery; Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video India; Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India; Danish Khan, executive VP and business head, SonyLIV and StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India; Sandhya Devanathan, VP and head, Meta India; and Irina Ghose, managing director, Microsoft India.

Also among the roster of speakers are Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR Inox, South Asia’s largest multiplex chain; Emmy-winning producer Ektaa R. Kapoor; Akshaye Widhani, CEO of leading Indian studio Yashraj Films; S.K. Pathak, secretary general, FICCI; Kevin Vaz, chair, FICCI media and entertainment committee and CEO of Viacom18 Media; and noted filmmakers Anand L. Rai, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

A high-powered Spanish delegation is expected to attend. So too are representatives from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The event also has a robust B2B content market, which will be at full strength this year after the pandemic years.

One of the highlights of the conference is the release of the keenly anticipated annual FICCI-EY report, a comprehensive examination of the past year and growth projections for the next few years across all the Indian media sectors.

FICCI-Frames takes place March 5-7.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.