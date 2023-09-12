Range Media Partners Launches Music Publishing Division Topped By Casey Robison

Range Media Partners on Tuesday announced its formation of a music publishing division headed up by industry vet Casey Robison.

Robison is just the latest to come aboard at the ever-expanding management and production company, which recently tapped William Lowery and Shawn McSpadden to help broaden the reach of label Range Music from Nashville.

He comes to Range from Hipgnosis Songs Group, where he served as Executive Vice President, A&R. Robison’s time there followed his work to cement 2020 Hipgnosis’ acquisition of Big Deal Music Group, the indie music publisher where he served as Co-President and Partner, building and overseeing the pop division, while solidifying joint ventures with Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Music and Julian Bunetta & John Ryan’s Big Family Music.

In a statement shared with Deadline on Monday, Range Media Partners co-founder and Range Music founding partner Matt Graham noted that “Casey and the team believe there is a tremendous opportunity to launch a boutique publishing company inside of the Range ecosystem. The connectivity to our management roster, label, film/TV relationships and music supervisors provide a fertile ground for developing writers and producers.

“Casey will lead our publishing division that includes Sam Drake, Federico Morris, Jared Cotter and has already signed songwriter Geoff Warburton and has the support of the whole Range Media Partners team,” Graham added. “His experience as a builder at Big Deal and Hipgnosis is essential to getting our strategy and culture honed to ensure maximum opportunity for our talent. We couldn’t be more excited about what we can create together.”

Added Robison: “I’m thrilled to be joining the creative team at Range. Since the company’s creation just a few years ago, I’ve admired its spirit, culture and dynamic growth. Range’s curated approach to identifying and fostering talent across genres will serve as a blueprint for how we build the publishing company, which will be dedicated to long-term career growth for both artists and writers.”

During his time at Hipgnosis, Robison worked with such musical artists as Monsters & Strangerz (Jordan and Stefan Johnson), John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Normani, Teddy Geiger, Imad Royal, Dan Wilson, Joe London and Steph Jones, among others. He began his career as an intern at Capitol Records while attending USC, and after graduating, was hired as an A&R assistant at Chrysalis Publishing, where he worked with his future Big Deal Music partners Kenny MacPherson, Jamie Cerreta and Dave Ayers. Between his time at Chrysalis Publishing and Big Deal Music, he served as Senior Director at BMI in Los Angeles, where he worked with artists like Gary Clark Jr., Foster the People and Imagine Dragons, whom he signed to the company. He’s also a founding co-producer of the songwriting podcast And the Writer Is…With Ross Golan, launched in 2017.

Range Media Partners’ music division is helmed by Managing Partners Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin, and now McSpadden, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian and Joel Zimmerman. The division has, since its inception a little over two years ago, lauched its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services, last year landing nine #1 hits, as well as seven Grammy nominations.

Notable clients of the label include Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, D Smoke, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Rich the Kiabd, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Tkay Maidza, Pentatonix and Luke Grimes, among others.

