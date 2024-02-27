Is that Randy Travis on 'The Price is Right'?

Country Music Hall of Famer and 23-time country chart-topper Randy Travis still maintains one of the genre's busiest public appearance schedules.

On Tuesday, the performer behind "Forever and Ever, Amen," will appear on CBS' "The Price Is Right."

Network television's No. 1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history airs at 11 a.m.-noon ET / 10 a.m.-11 a.m. PT.

Travis, alongside his wife, Mary, family, and soulful pianist Jacob Tolliver, were special guests of host Drew Carey for the "Price Is Right" taping while Travis was in Los Angeles.

Travis, an avowed "Price Is Right" watcher, was not a contestant on the program -- though he did have a front-row seat. Moreover, he was given a "Price is Right" name tag, took pictures on "Bidders Row," plus went backstage to see the "Plinko" board and "The Big Wheel" used for the showcase showdown.

Garth Brooks, back, reacts as newest Hall of Fame member Randy Travis sings "Amazing Grace" during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Oct. 16, 2016.

A decade has elapsed since Texas native Travis suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke in July 2013. The stroke affected the left side of Travis's brain, impacting movement on the right side of his body. Travis was placed on life support and given a one percent chance of survival after his lungs subsequently collapsed, followed by three bouts of pneumonia, three tracheostomies and two brain surgeries.

As a result, Travis briefly lost the ability to speak and sing and was temporarily blind. By his March 2016 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis was impressively able to sing "Amazing Grace."

Travis, as previously noted, still maintains a busy professional schedule.

Randy Travis smiles for his fans before starting his next hit song during Fan Fair's Warner Bros. Records show at the state fairgrounds June 6, 1990.

In 2019, aided by author Ken Abraham, Travis released his memoir, "Forever and Ever, Amen." Two years later, CMT named the "Three Wooden Crosses" vocalist the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. 2022 saw a documentary, "More Life," released about him.

2024 saw Travis appear backstage for the first night of Oliver Anthony Music's two-night Ryman Auditorium residency. He also has scheduled two May appearances in Abilene and Greenville, Texas.

