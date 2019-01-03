Randy Jackson Settles Divorce 4 Years After His Estranged Wife Erika Riker Filed: Report

Randy Jackson‘s divorce from estranged wife Erika Riker has finally been settled.

The news comes four years after Riker filed for divorce from the longtime American Idol judge in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on Jackson and Riker’s dissolution of marriage last month. The former couple will be officially divorced on Feb. 7.

Details of the divorce settlement have not been made public, however, TMZ reported that Jackson and Riker did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Riker and Jackson have been married for 18 years and have two children together — daughter Zoe Jackson, 23, and son Jordan Jackson, 21.

In court documents she filed four years ago, Riker cited irreconcilable differences. She also sought full physical custody and joint legal custody of son Jordan, who was a minor at the time.

“Randy is bummed out,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not the way he wanted it to happen or end.”

At one time, the couple ran the Randy and Erika Family Foundation, which included a focus on dance and physical activity, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel.

This is the second marriage for Jackson. In 1990, Jackson split from wife Elizabeth. The former couple share 29-year-old daughter Taylor Jackson.

A representative for Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment further regarding the finalization of his divorce to Riker.