Random Person Runs On Stage During Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II Atlanta Stop

A random person ran on the stage as Beyoncé and JAY-Z were walking off stage during the Atlanta stop of the On the Run II tour on Saturday night.

Everyone seemed a bit confused at first, but when the person got closer to the backstage entry point, the dancers on stage sprung into action.





It looks like the individual didn’t get too close to the two superstars, and wound up getting tackled instead. Hope it was worth it. Here's a few other angles below.

#OTRII the fight at the end!!! I need help dissecting this!!! pic.twitter.com/7MEiiQViKg — Ken Kemp (@kenkemp22) August 26, 2018

I guess this is when it happened but I don’t see a fight pic.twitter.com/O0rHWz1a2K — 𝕁𝕒𝕪• (@LipsTaco) August 26, 2018

Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed via Instagram that the pair are fine and will be ready to tear up the stage for the next show. “Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage tonight in Atlanta. Thank you to all the fans for your concern,” she wrote. “They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.

