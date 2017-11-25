Rance Howard, Ron Howard’s Father, Dies at 89

Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89.

Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter.

“Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 25, 2017





Howard appeared in several of Ron Howard’s movies, including “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Splash,” “Cocoon,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Parenthood” and Howard’s directorial debut, “Grand Theft Auto.”

He is also grandfather to actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Born in Oklahoma, Howard’s acting career spanned several decades. His film credits include “Chinatown” and Alexander Payne’s 2013 drama “Nebraska.” On the small screen, he appeared in several TV shows like “Seinfeld,” “Murder, She Wrote” and Ron Howard’s “Happy Days.”

