'Rampage' trailer: The Rock saves Chicago from mutant monsters

It’s been a banner week in the Johnson family. Yesterday, Simone Garcia Johnson was named this year’s Golden Globe Ambassador (formerly known as Miss Golden Globe). Today, her dad, Dwayne, is saving the world from giant monsters. Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for Rampage, loosely based on the classic 1980s video game that saw three ginormous beasts — the Kong-esque gorilla George, the Godzilla-like reptilian Lizzie, and werewolf Ralph — wreak havoc across the globe. Of course, the game didn’t have the Rock protecting us.

Johnson stars as Davis Okoye, a primate expert who prefers animals to people (“Animals get me,” he quips at the outset of the preview), and his best bud is a white ape named, yes, George. As revealed in the trailer, George discovers what appears to be an extraterrestrial object that causes him to grow … and become more uncontrollable. We quickly learn that there’s also a mega-wolf on the loose being tracked by a soldier of fortune, played by Joe Manganiello, and Agent Russell, a (certain to be devoured) shady government mucky-muck played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

All Davis wants to do is find a way to save his simian pal, who’s soon running with a bad crew. By the end of the trailer, both George and wolfie are going on a bender in the Windy City, as the third member of their monster squad, a mutated crocodile, swims in to join them. Yikes.

George, Lizzie, and Ralph as seen in the classic 1986 game Rampage. (Image: Midway Games) More

Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, and Marley Shelton also star in the film, which was directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas), who appears to be playing up the camp in the two-minute, 30-second trailer. Watch above and judge for yourself.

Rampage romps into theaters April 20, 2018.

