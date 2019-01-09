Rami Malek Talks ‘Very Awkward’ Viral Moment With Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ actor was part of a viral clip in which he was shut down by the actress onstage.

Despite his big win at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Rami Malek also made headlines for getting snubbed onstage by actress Nicole Kidman.

The 37-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live where he was shown a clip of the moment for the first time.

"I had not seen that,” Malek said, putting his face in his hands.

Despite the apparent snub, Malek insisted that he thought approaching Kidman would be a totally natural move.

"I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video,” the Bohemian Rhapsody star said, laughing. "So I thought I could easily go up and say hi. But in a moment like that, it was very awkward. I have a feeling it was probably haunting me on the Internet.”

The clip did, in fact, go viral shortly after the show, but Malek wasn’t deterred by the moment. In fact, he got the chance to speak with someone very important to Kidman at the show.

"I got love from Keith [Urban] that night, her husband. He’s a massive Queen fan,” Malek said, noting that many stars came up to him and the band members of Queen, who also attended the annual awards show.

Shortly after his big win, Malek was overjoyed, talking backstage to ET’s Nancy O’Dell, and joking that he didn’t “remember a single word” from his speech. For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

