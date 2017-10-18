Rami Malek Looks So Much Like Freddie Mercury in New Set Photo From Biopic -- See the Resemblance

Director Bryan Singer posted a new behind-the-scenes pic of Malek in character as the iconic rocker, and the resemblance is amazing.

Rami Malek is playing legendary rocker Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and it's clear that he's really gotten into character. With every glimpse fans have gotten from set, the Mr. Robot star's physical similarity to the late icon seems to get even more jaw-dropping.

Director Bryan Singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Malek as Mercury, and it's clear the star has undergone an impressive transformation to channel the Queen frontman.

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic," Singer wrote, along with a snapshot of a shirtless Malek rocking out on stage during a concert scene.

When the first production still from the upcoming Queen biopic showed Malek in character as the iconic Mercury, fans were impressed at the similarity, but this time many simply couldn't contain their surprise and excitement.

Malek is joined by Ben Hardy as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon and Gwilym Lee as iconic guitarist Brian May.

Last week, Singer shared a photo from what appeared to be the shooting of the same concert scene, as the real-life May snapped a photo of the actor portraying a younger version of him.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which started filming in September, is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2018.

Earlier this year, ET caught up with Malek, who revealed that his transformation into Mercury doesn't end with his costume -- he's also going to be singing the songs as the Queen frontman. Check out the video below to hear more.

