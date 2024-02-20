Raising Cane's to open 7th franchise in El Paso with fiesta, freebies

Raising Cane's will celebrate 10 years of existence in El Paso with the opening of its latest restaurant on the West Side.

The franchise will open with a fiesta-themed grand opening Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 675 Sunland Park Ave. It will be the sixth Cane's restaurant in El Paso. The ribbon cutting will occur at 8 a.m. with representatives from the El Paso Chamber of Commerce and El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"We are excited to open doors in the Sunland Park community," said Lawrence Juarez, area leader of restaurants, in a press release. "It has been 10 years since we opened our very first Raising Cane's in El Paso, and what better way to celebrate our anniversary than with our sixth restaurant opening in the area. The Sunland Park location is essential to spreading our One Love (chicken) and filling the appetite of our loyal Caniacs."

Raising Cane's representatives also will present a check donation to the El Paso YMCA before doors open at 9:00 a.m. Representatives from the El Paso Zoo, El Paso public library, University of Texas El Paso, the El Paso Rhinos hockey and Chihuahuas baseball teams will be attending.

A new Raising Cane's will open in El Paso Tuesday, Feb. 20. This one is on the East Side.

The restaurant features a double drive-thru for serving Cane's fresh chicken fingers, a large indoor dining area featuring original artwork by local artist Tino Ortega, and a covered patio for outdoor dining.

Raising Cane's grand opening fiesta freebies

Raising Cane's will have several freebies as part of its grand opening.

The first 100 customers in line who purchase a box combo will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a free box combo card to redeem on their next visit.

Entries will be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. for a Lucky 20 drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) free Cane's for a year. The winners will be announced shortly after and must be present to win.

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, LA.

Local artist Tino Ortega, an El Paso native, will do a live "1 Love" painting during the fiesta, which will be displayed in the restaurant once completed.

In recognition of National Clear Your Bookshelves Day, the El Paso Public Library will have its mobile library on-site, where Raising Cane's will accept book donations on behalf of the library and the brand's "One Love for Literacy" initiative.

"Our library is grateful to partner with Raising Cane's on National Clear Your Bookshelf Day," said Norma P. Martinez, Director of Library Services. "Their continuous support enriches our community's reading experience."

Raising Cane's hours

The Raising Cane's restaurant will be open from 9 to 1 a.m. daily.

More: Lent fish fry dinner, special menu options in El Paso

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Raising Cane's to open in West El Paso with fiesta, freebies