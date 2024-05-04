Raise your glass: VARA distiller wins "Moonshiners: Master Distiller"

May 3—The spotlight is back on New Mexico's distilling scene with Vara Winery & Distillery's head distiller, Martin Ulloa, earning the title of Master Distiller on "Moonshiners: Master Distiller."

Ulloa, took the title on season six, episode eight of the popular Discovery Channel show, which aired on April 23 and can be streamed on Prime Video. He competed against two seasoned distillers and brought home the win with an artisanal, apple-infused, single malt whiskey, according to a Vara news release. It was the only whiskey on the episode made with an all-grain mash bill.

Ulloa, who is a fan of the show, said he could not believe when the show's representatives reached out to him via Instagram.

"(They) were super fun and friendly," he said. "They were a really good crew to work with. I had a blast."

Industry veterans Tim Smith, Mark Ramsey and Eric "Digger" Manes were among the judges on the show, according to the news release. As the winning contestant, Ulloa's apple-infused single malt whiskey will be produced as a limited-edition release by Sugarlands Distilling Company, a craft distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It will be distributed in select markets.

"It comes as no surprise that Martin earned the title of Master Distiller," said JP Clement, Vara CEO and general manager, in the news release. "Martin is a craftsman to his core, who always brings new and innovative ideas to the forefront of our ever-growing New Mexican-inspired spirits line. It was a joy to see that same creative spark I witness day in and day out at the Vara Distillery play out on a high-pressure competition show. This is a well-deserved win, not just for Martin, but for the vibrant New Mexico distilling community."

Ulloa said it was a great experience representing New Mexico.

"That was one of the most important parts to me," he said. "I'm really proud of New Mexico myself. I was born and raised here. I'm pretty proud of Vara and all the products that we make. I really love New Mexico and I've lived here for over 30 years. That was pretty awesome."

Ulloa has received several accolades for his distilling skills including winning gold at the Denver International Spirits Competition for a blanco rum he created with Hollow Spirits Distillery and Best Whiskey of Albuquerque for a collaboration with Red 96 Bourbon Whiskey, according to the news release.

Ulloa joined the Vara team in December 2023 creating vodka, rum, brandy and gin. Future distilled spirits are also in the works.

"It's an honor, to say the least," Ulloa stated. "The competition was fierce and challenging, but I always have fun when distilling, no matter the circumstances. The science of distilling leaves little room for error, but perfecting that science is what I find most satisfying. It has been a rewarding experience to see my work recognized on the show."

Ulloa said he appreciates the show for showcasing distillers and shining a light on their dedication for their craft.

"It's really a labor of love," he explained. "Manufacturing anything like whiskeys or spirits, it's a lot of labor. I do it because I'm really passionate about it. It's sort of an art form or expression for me. I really find a lot of like-minded folks who are really passionate about the ingredients they are choosing, where they're sourced, the process, the types of equipment they're using and why they're using that. I meet a lot of folks that really pay attention to those little details."