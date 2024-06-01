Railbird 2024 photos: What we saw, heard and ate on Day One

Get your dancing shoes on, Kentucky: Railbird has returned.

Saturday marks the start to Year 4 of the Lexington weekend of good music, big crowds, early-summer fashion and plenty of food, fun, dancing.

And long lines at bathrooms.

This is Railbird’s second trip to Red Mile (2019 and 2022 were held at Keeneland) and most attendees have come to know what to expect: Large crowds, a bit of traffic and familiar bands and some under-the-radar groups aiming to crack the big time.

The headliners, Noah Kahan and Turnpike Troubadours will close out Day One Saturday evening.

Turnpike Troubadours will hit the Elkhorn stage at 8:15 p.m. while Noah Kahan will be on the Limestone stage at 9:30 p.m.

Day 2’s lineup looks great, too, with Hozier and Chris Stapleton.

As thousands poured into Red Mile, the Herald-Leader was there, too.

Here’s what we saw on Day One.

Smooth start to the day

While the road traffic might have been a different story, foot traffic leading into the festival was a smooth affair.

“Walking in, it looks really organized,” Trace Phillips said.

Phillips is a brand-new Kentucky native who moved just a few days ago. He said he’s been planning on attending for the last few months.

Herald-Leader staff made it through the gates in about 20 minutes.

It will be Taylor Sandusky’s third year attending Railbird and said, based on what she’s seen so far, the festival is on track to replicate last year’s success.

“I think they did a really great job last year,” she said. “It was an improvement from the year before when they had some issues. It’s a great lineup.”

The early-afternoon crowd for Railbird at the Red Mile takes in Ryan Beatty, who was performing for the first time in Kentucky on Saturday.

Hungry? You’ve got 34 options

The festival offers 34 different food and drink options during the weekend, with a host of vegan and vegetarian options, such as Dragon Ban Mi’s Vegan Mushroom Ban Mi.

The Vegan Mushroom Ban Mi from Dragon Bahn Mi at Railbird Festival.

Multiple organizations have specials going on for Railbird attendees, including a free Jersey Mike’s sub and towel for those who download the app and display it at the southwest-located tent.

Justin’s House of Bourbon has exclusive single barrels at its tent in the Bourbon Hideout. In addition to its notable Four Roses and Green River, it crafted a Railbird exclusive small batch with samples available to attendees 21 and older.

No heat, but bracing for rain

We saw lots of rain jackets and ponchos as fans prepared for potential evening sprinkles.

But nobody seemed to be complaining. Water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray were big items for fans as they walked into Red Mile.

“Cold water and ibuprofen,” Cathy Vittitow said as she walked up to the festival entrance, holding up her festival bag.

Vittitow has been attending concerts and festivals with her friend Gina Dulsky for 30 years and has attended all four versions of Railbird.

A few raindrops were felt around 3 p.m. but nothing significant followed.

Marcus King performs in front of one of the day’s largest crowds at the Red Mile for Saturday’s Railbird music festival. Light rain didn’t seem to prevent the crowd from enjoying the show.

What were they wearing?

Cowboy boots and hats are the dominant fashion trend of the day, but long, flowy dresses and shirts are a hit too.

Ponchos could quickly become more popular if the rain continues to build.