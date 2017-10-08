Radio Host Delilah Announces Death of Son Zachariah: 'My Heart Is Broken Beyond Repair'

The 'Queen of Sappy Love Songs' radio host is taking a break from work to grieve the loss of her son.

Syndicated radio host Delilah announced heartbreaking news on Saturday -- her son, Zachariah, took his own life last week after "battling depression for some time."

"My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you," the 57-year-old radio host wrote in a statement on Facebook, alongside a photo of her son. "In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life."

"He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now," she continued. "My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through."

Known as the "Queen of Sappy Love Songs," Delilah also announced that she would be taking some time away from work to grieve.

"I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family," she said. "In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much! Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression."

In a statement to ET, Delilah's rep says, "Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and understanding during this devastating time for Delilah and her family."

Sadly, Zack isn't the first child the mother of 13 has lost -- one of her adopted sons, Sammy, died in 2012 from complications from sickle-cell anemia.

Delilah, who has handled thousands of song requests and dedications throughout her radio career, has an extensive fan base in the millions who listen to her nationally syndicated radio show nightly.





Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who also suffered from depression, died of suicide earlier this year. His wife, Talinda Bennington, shared similar sentiments to Delilah after the singer's passing. Hear more in the video below.

