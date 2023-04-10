"Radford Reborn"
Speedvision's "Radford Reborn" follows Ant Anstead and team as they reimagine the iconic Lotus Type 62.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- That's a real racing car. Look at it. It's curvaceous. It's stunning.
ANT ANSTEAD: Do you like This?
- I Do.
ANT ANSTEAD: I like this.
- I do like that.
ANT ANSTEAD: You must be Alex.
ALEX: I am. Hi, guys.
ANT ANSTEAD: Nice to meet you, I'm Ant.
ALEX: Which one of you's got to check?
[LAUGHS]
ANT ANSTEAD: All right. We selling the car, right. This is [? Jenson. ?]
ALEX: [? Jenson. ?] Nice to meet you, champ.
ANT ANSTEAD: This is Alex, the owner, and actually, restorer of this car, right?
ALEX: I am.
ANT ANSTEAD: He's awesome. So how long have you owned this car?
ALEX: Since 1986. I bought it from a Lotus dealer up in Palo Alto. I even have the first article where I saw this car, when it was first introduced and raced, in hope someday of owning it. And lo and behold--
ANT ANSTEAD: And now you do.
ALEX: --dreams come true.
ANT ANSTEAD: That's amazing.