Speedvision's "Radford Reborn" follows Ant Anstead and team as they reimagine the iconic Lotus Type 62.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- That's a real racing car. Look at it. It's curvaceous. It's stunning.

ANT ANSTEAD: Do you like This?

- I Do.

ANT ANSTEAD: I like this.

- I do like that.

ANT ANSTEAD: You must be Alex.

ALEX: I am. Hi, guys.

ANT ANSTEAD: Nice to meet you, I'm Ant.

ALEX: Which one of you's got to check?

[LAUGHS]

ANT ANSTEAD: All right. We selling the car, right. This is [? Jenson. ?]

ALEX: [? Jenson. ?] Nice to meet you, champ.

ANT ANSTEAD: This is Alex, the owner, and actually, restorer of this car, right?

ALEX: I am.

ANT ANSTEAD: He's awesome. So how long have you owned this car?

ALEX: Since 1986. I bought it from a Lotus dealer up in Palo Alto. I even have the first article where I saw this car, when it was first introduced and raced, in hope someday of owning it. And lo and behold--

ANT ANSTEAD: And now you do.

ALEX: --dreams come true.

ANT ANSTEAD: That's amazing.