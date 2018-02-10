Rachel Weisz: Women should get their own story instead of playing a female Bond

There have been calls for a woman to play the famous spy.

Hollywood star Rachel Weisz – wife of 007 actor Daniel Craig – is not keen on the idea of a female James Bond.

There have been calls for a woman to play the famous spy after Craig, 49, steps down from the role.

Weisz, 47, told the Daily Telegraph that creator Ian Fleming had “devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women”.

She added: “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors?

“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories,” The Mercy actress said.

Her comments come after Dame Judi Dench, who played MI6 boss M in several Bond movies, suggested that she was not keen on the idea, telling The Sun: “I think it should be a man. But who knows.”

Craig has so far appeared in four Bond films – Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Last year, he told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert he would don the tuxedo one last time, despite previously saying he would “rather slash my wrists” than play the secret agent again.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait,” he said.