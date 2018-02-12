Rachel Weisz says there should 'never be a female Bond'

Rachel Weisz has said that she’s not of the belief that there should ever be a female incarnation of James Bond.

Of course while Weisz, being married to the current Bond, Daniel Craig, does have a bit of a vested interest in the subject, she believes that the character is inherently male, and should remain that way.

“He (Fleming) devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,” she told ScreenRant.

“Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors?

“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Weisz’s opinion chimes with that of Judi Dench, who played Bond’s boss M in seven movies altogether, from GoldenEye in 1995 to Skyfall in 2012 (plus a brief cameo in Spectre in 2015).

Asked if she’d be up for a female Bond, she told The Sun: “Not much, no. I think it should be a man. But who knows.”

Who will take over from Craig in the role of 007 continues to stir debate, despite the fact that cameras have not even begun to roll on his final movie.

Following the finale of BBC drama McMafia last night, James Norton appears to still be a firm favourite among bookmakers.

In fact odds have now shortened on the Granchester actor, to 2/1, according to William Hill.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy is at 3/1, Jack Huston at 4/1, and Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston are tied at 6/1.

