Rachel Weisz on making love to Rachel McAdams in 'Disobedience,' mature female roles in Hollywood, and #MeToo

Rachel Weisz rocketed to stardom thanks to her turns in 1999’s The Mummy and 2001’s The Mummy Returns, yet in the years since those hits, she has carved out one of Hollywood’s most varied and impressive careers, replete with an Oscar win for 2005’s The Constant Gardener. The 48-year-old actress returns to theaters this Friday with Disobedience, an incisive portrait of three individuals from London’s orthodox Jewish community who find their relationships complicated by issues of tradition, oppression, desire, and freedom. Co-starring Rachel McAdams as the woman who can’t deny her feelings for Weisz’s ex-orthodox protagonist, and Alessandro Nivola as the religious husband of McAdams’ housewife, it’s another sterling showcase for the talented and magnetic Weisz, who brings a profound measure of hurt, defiance, and confusion to her role. Directed by Sebastian Lelio (himself a newly crowned Oscar winner for A Fantastic Woman), it’s one of the standouts of the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival. Ahead of its theatrical premiere this Friday, we sat down with Weisz, who is expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig, to discuss her latest project, finding great female parts in today’s Hollywood, and her steamy love scene with co-star Rachel McAdams.

Yahoo Entertainment: In recent years, you’ve made a number of mature adult dramas, which exist in a shrinking cinematic space between enormous blockbusters and tiny independent films. Is it tough to find such projects, and is producing them — as you did with Disobedience — the key?

Rachel Weisz: I don’t think it’s the only way. I also love just getting a really good script, and having that land on my doorstep. The film I did after Disobedience is called The Favourite, and that was a script that arrived and was just spectacular, and that has three female leads — not two. So there isn’t really a rule. But certainly, producing means I can tell stories I’m interested in telling. So it narrows it down to: At least I’m definitely interested!

How did you come to Disobedience?

It began with the novel [by author Naomi Alderman]. I was looking for something to option — something that had two female leads, specifically. I read Disobedience, and it also had a great man’s part, which seemed wonderful. I knew Frida Torresblanco, who’s one of the producers, and she’s Mexican and had a relationship with [director] Sebastian [Lelio]. She showed me [his 2013 drama] Gloria, and I immediately said, “Let’s send him the novel.” He read the novel and immediately said yes, so it wasn’t like it was a long journey of looking for a director; he was the first person we sent the book to. Then he adapted it, and had a co-writer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, come along to write with him.

I helped develop the script, for however many drafts we went through. But when filming begins, I just become an actress. I’m not a producer at all, because acting is hard. It takes up all my headspace. And also, my job as an actress is to surrender to Sebastian’s vision, so I didn’t get involved with the cinematographer, or the set design, or anything. I’m just an actor at that point.

Arriving as it does amid #MeToo and #TimesUp, the film — and its portrait of women finding themselves, and their freedom, in an oppressive male-dominated religious environment — feels quite timely. Were those undercurrents part of what drew you to the story, and to your role in particular?

Well, I read the book just over three and a half years ago, so if you feel that it coincides thematically with the #MeToo movement, that’s great. But it hadn’t yet happened. I was just looking for really good parts for women.

Are those difficult to locate?

Well, I do find them! I just thought I would do my own looking as well. It wasn’t out of desperation; it didn’t come out of a negative space. It came out of, wouldn’t it be interesting to use different muscles, and use a different part of my brain than my acting brain. Which would be the brain which would find a novel, find a director, shepherd the adaptation through screenplays. It’s just more, it’s something else, it’s something other. It’s not something that became a necessity. It’s just a lovely, beautiful experience, to see how a script gets developed. I love writers, and it’s just a different part of my world now.