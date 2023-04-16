Rachel Weisz opens up about fame and life with Daniel Craig

Actress Rachel Weisz opened up about maintaining a sense of privacy with hsuband Daniel Craig. (Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Despite co-starring in stage productions and the 2011 film Dream House, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have no current plans to act together again.

"I think we aren't going to, at the moment. I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately," Weisz shared during a new interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY.

The Oscar winner — now playing twins in Dead Ringers — has been married to the James Bond star since 2011. Together they share a 4-year-old daughter, along with her teen son, Henry, and his adult daughter, Ella, from previous relationships.

"We really enjoyed that experience, but also it means we can alternate," Weisz told Geist of sharing the stage with her spouse. "So I can stay home with the family while he works. We can swap out. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal."

Weisz also spoke about her life with Craig to the U.K.'s Observer. Despite being part of a famous couple, she shared that she hasn't found the attention "difficult" or "oppressive."

“Celebrity — it really doesn’t mean anything to me," Weisz told the British publication. "And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that.”

When it comes to maintaining their privacy, Weisz credits the family unit she and Craig have established. Asked about her experience having a child at age 48, the actress says she didn't notice much criticism.

“Perhaps it’s just that we were very, very tired. Maybe I didn’t notice what was going on. You go into a bubble when you have a newborn, don’t you?” she noted.

While she recognizes the "tremendous privilege that comes with" her career in acting — "we get really good seats in the theater," she pointed out — fame doesn't dominate her life.

"I’m used to it now. Like, if someone recognizes my husband, it’s just part of life — they’re normally really nice and go, ‘Best Bond ever!’ or whatever," Weisz shared. "It’s not in a place where it’s difficult, or oppressive.”

Speaking to Geist, Weisz also disputed her level of fame after getting her big break in the 1999 blockbuster The Mummy, in which she co-starred with Brendan Fraser.

"It didn't really happen like that," she shared, adding that she couldn't go to either of the premieres of the film and its sequel because she was locked into stage roles. "I never got recognized from it, really."