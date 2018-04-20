Rachel Weisz, 48, and Daniel Craig, 50, are expecting their first child together

Hollywood couple Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are expecting their first baby.

Speaking to the New York Times, the actress, 48, was speaking about her marriage when she revealed the ‘secret’ to her glowing skin.

‘I’ll be showing soon,’ she said. ‘Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human.

‘We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery!’ she said.

Speaking about married life, the actress said: ‘It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye.

‘But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite,’ she admits.

The acting pair have been married for seven years and this will be their first child together.

Craig, 50, has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon, during their brief period together between 1992 and 1994.

Weisz also has a child with an ex-partner – 11-year-old Henry – when she was in a relationship with film director Darren Aronofsky.

