Rachel McAdams Made A Surprise "SNL" Appearance, And These Reactions Sum Up How I Feel About It

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Warning: If you're bothered by people referring to their favorite celebs as "MOTHER," this post is not for you.

Rachel McAdams has arrived! I repeat. "Mother" aka Rachel McAdams has arrived!

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

First, Saturday Night Live did us dirty because it's bad enough we were collectively dry-heaving from Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Why, you ask?

Reneé Rapp, Jacob Elordi, and Bowen Yang
Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

Saltburn's Jacob is "baby girl."

Closeup of Jacob Elordi
Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Mean Girls' Reneé is "mother."

Reneé Rapp

I don't make the rules.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

And just when we could barely keep our heads on straight because Jacob and Reneé had them spinning like an Exorcist remake, the original Regina George herself, Rachel McAdams, made a cameo. She introduced Reneé's performance of "Not My Fault," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
NBC

Rachel's appearance broke the internet, the Wi-Fi, and the satellites in the sky, especially since we've been longing for her Mean Girls-adjacent cameo for a very, very long time.

The cast of "SNL"
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

If you don't believe me, check out everyone's reactions while I rewatch her introduce Reneé for the 20th time.

1.

Twitter: @allurequinn

2.

Twitter: @LeeLovesBey

3.

Twitter: @hyunnie_hunny

4.

Twitter: @notgwendalupe

5.

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

6.

Twitter: @makaylam45

7.

Twitter: @Brieyonce

8.

Twitter: @ashleyippolito

9.

Twitter: @_samepaige_

10.

Twitter: @sckberry

11.

Twitter: @am2yaaa

12.

Twitter: @iylmniall

13.

Twitter: @apocalipstickzz

14.

Twitter: @hcrrorgirls

15.

Twitter: @sabrina_karami

16.

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

Okay, now that that's over, let me be a completely normal person and listen to "Mr. McAdams" on Lil Dicky's new album Penith for the 20th time.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams and Lil Dicky
FX

Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

Recommended Stories