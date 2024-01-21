Rachel McAdams Made A Surprise "SNL" Appearance, And These Reactions Sum Up How I Feel About It
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Warning: If you're bothered by people referring to their favorite celebs as "MOTHER," this post is not for you.
Rachel McAdams has arrived! I repeat. "Mother" aka Rachel McAdams has arrived!
First, Saturday Night Live did us dirty because it's bad enough we were collectively dry-heaving from Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Why, you ask?
Saltburn's Jacob is "baby girl."
Mean Girls' Reneé is "mother."
And just when we could barely keep our heads on straight because Jacob and Reneé had them spinning like an Exorcist remake, the original Regina George herself, Rachel McAdams, made a cameo. She introduced Reneé's performance of "Not My Fault," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Rachel's appearance broke the internet, the Wi-Fi, and the satellites in the sky, especially since we've been longing for her Mean Girls-adjacent cameo for a very, very long time.
If you don't believe me, check out everyone's reactions while I rewatch her introduce Reneé for the 20th time.
1.
she did not join the mean girls walmart ad but showed up to introduce the new regina george… mother if you ask me https://t.co/sFXgqTOr81
— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 21, 2024
2.
the old regina introducing the new regina 🥹 this was so sweet of her
— lesego. 🪩 (@LeeLovesBey) January 21, 2024
3.
omg she don’t be leaving her house for nobody! reneé just really won this one out and that’s crazy
— Hyunnie 💋 (@hyunnie_hunny) January 21, 2024
4.
renee rapp, megan thee stallion and rachel mcadams doing the spider man meme but regina george style ✨ pic.twitter.com/WsrKDAQQkg
— popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 21, 2024
5.
omg! Rachel McAdams just introduced Reneé Rapp before her second SNL musical performancethe Regina George torch has officially been passed pic.twitter.com/257c8iNbTj
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
6.
everyone was harmed in the making of our reaction to rachel mcadams introducing reneé on snl. pic.twitter.com/gcEnQLZSJm
— kayla (@makaylam45) January 21, 2024
7.
Omggggg not Rachel McAdams introducing so many levels to this I’m shakingggggg https://t.co/KcQVuesQOT
— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) January 21, 2024
8.
i’m sorry but renee rap being able to get rachel mcadams AND megan thee stallion to support her in her first snl appearance?? MOTHER STATUS SECURED pic.twitter.com/VbnuTmhwih
— Internet Mom is the REAL villain (@ashleyippolito) January 21, 2024
9.
Rachel McAdams came to SNL to see Renee I know she is going insane pic.twitter.com/gj3uPsVJ3Z
— Paige (@_samepaige_) January 21, 2024
10.
Rachel McAdams introducing Reneé Rapp on SNL… queens coming together to maximize their joint slay. pic.twitter.com/JqYnlNvhlg
— berry (@sckberry) January 21, 2024
11.
rachel mcadams introducing reneé rapp and megan joining her to perform.. oh this snl was for the GIRLS pic.twitter.com/bU6WHCZzuo
— amaya 🎰 (@am2yaaa) January 21, 2024
12.
RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCING RENEE RAPP I #snl pic.twitter.com/Q0I9QmMM9A
— 𝐚. (@iylmniall) January 21, 2024
13.
WHEN RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCED RENEE RAP ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE #SNL pic.twitter.com/Swtsgp7dpZ
— kava - adult theatre kid (@apocalipstickzz) January 21, 2024
14.
reneé rapp snl debut, little lesbian intern, insane snow angel performance, being introduced by rachel mcadams, and she performed not my fault with megan??? I don't know what losing is pic.twitter.com/tLg0tXz2Ul
— rae 🦋🤍 (@hcrrorgirls) January 21, 2024
15.
renee in a skit renee performing snow angel rachel mcadams introducing renee before she performs renee performing with megan thee stallion i am not BREATHING pic.twitter.com/kdKJypdp4u
— brina (@sabrina_karami) January 21, 2024
16.
Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges pic.twitter.com/I5kaJnbAdE
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
Okay, now that that's over, let me be a completely normal person and listen to "Mr. McAdams" on Lil Dicky's new album Penith for the 20th time.
Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock.