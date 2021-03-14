Rachel Maddow Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album

Jeremy Fuster
·1 min read
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has won her first Grammy Award, claiming victory on Sunday in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

The pundit received the award for the audiobook version of her 2019 book “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” which explores the impact and influence of fossil fuel companies in world governments, particularly those connected to Russia’s prime minister, Vladimir Putin.

The other nominees alongside Maddow in this year’s field were Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea for his memoir “Acid for the Children”; Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek for the late “Jeopardy!” host’s memoir “The Answer Is…”; Ronan Farrow for “Catch and Kill,” his book on investigating the Harvey Weinstein assault allegations; and an audiobook of E.B. White’s classic children’s novel “Charlotte’s Web” narrated by Meryl Streep.

Maddow joins a list of winners in the category that includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Jimmy Carter, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Carrie Fisher.

Congrats Best Spoken Word Album winner – 'BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH' @maddow#GRAMMYs

WATCH NOW ⬇️––#GRAMMYPremiere https://t.co/RxyLdKA9Hv

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021

Read original story Rachel Maddow Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album At TheWrap

