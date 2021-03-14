Rachel Maddow Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album

Refinery29

The week following our Pisces New Moon isn’t twirling tea cups and newborn puppies exactly, but it’s an energy sweeter than what’s been on offer for quite some time. With Mercury finally out of their retroshade and under the stars of Pisces, the communication might not be all that clear, but it’s sure to be melodic. Venus is fanciful and flirtatious in Pisces and even more so prone to fantasy when the moon and Neptune get involved. Springtime is the right time to daydream, but with the Sun moving into heedless Aries by the end of the week, a dash of pragmatism can keep a good trip from going off the rails. So, before you act like a fool and rush in, remember: It’s wonderful to fly as long as you remember what your wings are made of.Aries Sun & Aries RisingIn Pisces season, it’s entirely understandable to get a little fuzzy on what you’ve been doing. It’s entirely valid to get tired or feel dispersed. And, oftentimes, the remedy for those sorts of feelings is a little (or a lot) of “me” time. Your “me” time is always available to you, but if you’re a true Mars-abiding Aries, you’re more likely to find yourself shifting into drive and going harder — striving to feel the ground by collecting as much tangible proof of your efforts as possible and piling it up below you until the earth has risen up to meet you where you float. What happens when the pile gets too high and starts to wobble? What steadies you and helps you feel your place in the world? Are there people, projects, conversations that give you a sense of being part of a larger whole? If there’s company available to you that restores your sense of purpose and supports the person you are becoming, request it. If it’s not available yet, it’s seeking you — so seek it right back.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun & Taurus RisingThe recurring theme of the year is expectations vs. actuality. So, it should come as no surprise if you find yourself, once again, trying to make sense of what you envisioned for yourself vs. what wound up happening. Of course, there’s the work of separating what you want for yourself from what you were taught you should want. That’s par for the course of this thing we call life. What’s on the menu but harder to acknowledge is that you, my friend, are just not the same person you were even one year ago. Let the work of figuring out what matters to you count as work. Let it be a valid discipline. Let your friends be your teachers. You’ve spent your life figuring out who you respect enough to let into your inner circle, the least you can do is respect your own judgement enough to trust the council of those same people, their support for your process, their unwavering belief in your trajectory. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini RisingSo much of the wellness industrial complex relies on the concept that certain kinds of philosophies will change us. The teacher offers the audience an ethos and the audience must work to make it their own. In some cases this is effective, especially paired with a compelling book or a six-week workshop. But, so much of what we are meant to be in the world — and how we are meant to be — reveals itself through the act of living life, not aspiring to it. Your guides are not and cannot simply be the people who inspire you, no matter how worthy they are of your praise. Inspiration is an idea that you must bring to life in your own way, and there is no one who knows how to do that better than you. When your approach feels authentic to you, you’ll find it more rewarding to use no matter how it's received. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancer Sun & Cancer RisingFrom the outside, it might seem like you are someone with lots of fixed ideas. You’re not easy to sway and goddess forbid someone try to give you advice about something you didn’t ask advice for. Yet, inside you can have a harder time trusting what your heart knows to be true. Sometimes, this aspect of you is what allows you to be so generous with loved ones and sustain a living — if not flawed — community. But, there are moments when your ability to see the other side, to feel for it, gets in your way. There will always be people who mean a great deal to you, who are part of your spiritual or extended community, who are not equipped to be good to you. There will always be people who share your views and your interests but are not your people. It is good that the process of finding your heart’s friend is a process of winnowing. What remains is all the more precious. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo RisingIt would be nice if boundaries were something we could simply set and forget, like a nice little fence that keeps coyotes away — or our own pets from venturing into coyote territory. Of course, even a very real and very well-made fence needs upkeep and adjustments. After all, a fence allowed to fall into disrepair communicates a kind of relaxed relationship to borders. This little hole is for you, dear cougar, it says. And, if a fence is built without attention to circumstance — if it is built too low or isn’t staked deep enough — then a fence is more of a good faith gesture. To have good boundaries with others is an ongoing process. It involves being honest about your limits in the present moment (not what you were once capable of, not what you aspire to be capable of later). It’s work that requires trust, for both yourself and the person you allow to witness you — not as you wish to be, but as you are. And isn’t that how you want to be loved?Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo RisingAs a mutable sign, you don’t like to be left without options and this week is no different. You can, if you’re up for it, double the workflow and you will find yourself tackling it all with what could pass for a kind of grace. Your efforts in general have not gone unnoticed, and it’s true that each push is bringing you closer and closer to your goal. However, you might find yourself pushing against an internal resistance. Perhaps you’ve hit a spiritual wall, perhaps your goal has been changing and you’re only now starting to notice. If you find yourself unable or unwilling to keep pushing, it’s good to remind yourself that working on your partnerships is just as important to your sense of self as honoring your work commitments. In this case, it couldn’t hurt (unless you like that) to devote your energy to the kind of work that fills your cup.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra RisingIt can be empowering to know a great deal about how bodies work, to read about all the different ways a nerve holds a memory. It can become a kind of personal reference guide, to have a reason for why something feels good or why it causes us distress. But all air signs should be careful about their relationship to what they know by way of books, a knowledge that can quite easily overshadow the messages their own bodies send. It’s important to remind yourself that as the years go by, what your body needs will change and the way it communicates what it needs will change as well. Turn-ons can become triggers and back again, foods you once craved aren’t worth the physical pain they now produce, and ignoring any of it for the sake of nostalgia or someone else’s desires is a one-way ticket to Regrets USA. So tune in, Libra, because whether you notice it or not, you are the only one who understands the language. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun & Scorpio RisingIn The Red Book, Carl Jung writes “I take my way step by step, and do not know how long my journey will last. Why is my self a desert? Have I lived too much outside of myself in men and events? Why did I avoid my self? Was I not dear to myself?” The idea of a desert is a desolate thing, a barren thing, but the truth of a desert is far from it. A desert has its own ecology, a systemic aliveness that thrives not in spite of harsh conditions but because of them. Perhaps you have been journeying through a desert for a long time, Scorpio, and despite knowing all you know about the desert, you started to forget the life within it — the heartbeat and the wild bloom and the poison, too. But, you chose this walkl not away, but toward yourself. And haven’t you arrived at the living mountain within you? Aren’t you ready to paint it?Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius RisingSagittarius people have a reputation for being globetrotters, but, more often than not, a happy Sagittarius can be found living for decades in the same town. It just so happens that they first moved to that town on a lark and stayed forever, surprising everyone. Feeling at “home” can mean a great deal to you. And, for a generation that is more transient and queer than ever, being at home can mean anything from cooking in a loved one’s kitchen to feeling like yourself in familiar company. Simple enough, right? You know better than anyone else the way simple feelings can get complicated, the way a series of events can change your relationship to something or someone who once gave you comfort and support. Forgive yourself for the ways you’ve changed and let yourself grieve the home you can no longer offer others, Sagittarius. It’s a real loss and the more you acknowledge it, the more at home you’ll feel in the present moment.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn RisingMost of us spend a lot of time waiting for the right time — he right time to leave a job, to tell someone how you feel, to take a creative risk. Truth is, while life does occasionally “happen fast,” it also happens to pass you by. Change is both inevitable and a choice, because the kind of change it is and the direction it takes is on you. If you feel torn between what makes you feel secure and what makes you feel free, if you feel like it’s about time you got the chance to make some creative mistakes if only for the rush of it, you’re absolutely right where you should be. The more you root down in what is tried and true, the more it will claim you and any success you have. The more you venture into the unknown, the less limited you’ll feel. There is no wrong choice, the river you choose to walk into is the river that will carry you.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius RisingHow we regard ourselves doesn’t change all at once. It takes a lifetime to get to where we are, a lifetime full of other people’s notions of who we are and what we are capable of. Sometimes, those notions are inspiring, like little vision boards we inherit, but mostly they limit our sense of possibility and our understanding that, because the future is unknown, our role in it is just as unwritten. This week, when opportunities come knocking (whether they be in the form of job offers or exciting ideas) take time to register how you respond to them internally before you even go about the business of accepting or rejecting them. What do you want and what have you taught yourself you shouldn’t? The more you want for yourself, the more you’ll allow yourself to accept, the more you will realize you’re truly capable of.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPisces Sun & Pisces RisingOf course, it’s your time to shine, dear Pisces. And, even if you’re feeling penned up in light of the pandemic, you’re not the kind to let a little shine pass you by. Whether you get a chance to spend some time in nature, or you’re planning a different kind of trip altogether, you’re bound to find yourself reconnecting with what you value most. When the daily concerns float away and you can tune in to the voice inside you, listen well. The temptation to get wrapped up in defining yourself for others can feel overly powerful when the people around you are lost and seeking support. But, you don’t owe anyone any one version of who you are or what you do. What matters is what feels like home to you — and how you go about building home with others.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLike what you see? 