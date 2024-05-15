Rachel Maddow Can't Get Over What Donald Trump's GOP Allies Wore To Court

Rachel Maddow on Tuesday expressed her surprise at the “sad” way in which the latest batch of high-profile Republicans to attend Donald Trump’s hush money trial all appeared to dress like the former president.

“They were all wearing the exact same outfit,” Maddow exclaimed. “It was like they were Rockettes.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former 2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and other GOP sycophants all wore dark blue suits and red ties as they appeared outside the courthouse and attacked the criminal proceedings against the presumptive GOP nominee.

Maddow mockingly suggested that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was allowed to wear a striped tie because of his leadership role.

But “all the rest of them, it’s the exact same thing and they’re dressed up like him to praise him,” she noted.

They also all used “the same language” and described Trump “as their friend.”

“I don’t know if Donald Trump has friends. I don’t think that Vivek Ramaswamy is one of them, if he does have friends. And this is a display of sycophancy and a job interview,” she added.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, meanwhile, said it was “clownish to me.”

Watch that video here:

