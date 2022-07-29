Rachel Lindsay Chooses Not to Share Glimpses of Marriage to Bryan Abasolo Since Their 'Public Contract Ended'

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasol

After Rachel Lindsay found love with husband Bryan Abasolo in the most public way on The Bachelorette, she's choosing to be more intentional now about what she shares about their love story.

After fans began questioning Lindsay, 37, about why she doesn't post photos with Absasolo, 42 — whom she met on The Bachelorette in 2017 and married in 2019 — she explained her current social media policy in a blog post.

"Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business," she wrote. "I am joking…. well half joking. I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future."

Lindsay continued, "So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017."

The Bachelor Nation couple's decision to stay off the grid — particularly Lindsay's — came from public commentary following their engagement.

"Bryan and I choose not to share too much. That is mostly rooted in the origin of our union," Lindsay continued. "Meeting in such a public manner allowed so many unwarranted feelings and opinions from complete strangers. We did not want those voices to be louder than the two actually involved in the relationship."

To publicize the blog post, Lindsay did upload an Instagram curation of some memories alongside Abasolo. She shared a video of the pair walking in a field, a snapshot of the couple in bed and a singing video, too.

Absolo commented, "😂😂😂 wow, you went deep into the archives w some of these! ❤️😘"

Another Bachelorette alum shared his thoughts on the post, too: "RnB real love 🙌🏽," wrote Mike Johnson.