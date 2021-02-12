Rachel Lindsay 'cant do it anymore,' won't renew 'Bachelor' contract

Rasha Ali
·3 min read
Rachel Lindsay has had enough of the "The Bachelor" franchise.

Lindsay, the first Black lead on "The Bachelorette," called out host Chris Harrison for defending current "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who has been criticized for past racially-insensitive behavior.

During Friday's "Higher Learning" podcast, Lindsay told co-host Van Lathan that she's not renewing her contract with the franchise.

Earlier this week, Lindsay interviewed Harrison about the backlash Kirkconnell was facing for liking Confederate flag-related TikToks and, more recently, for a resurfaced photo that appears to show her attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

"We all need to have a little grace," the "Bachelor" host told Lindsay.

Harrison has apologized to Lindsay and publicly on Instagram, but Lindsay says she's having a hard time accepting his apology.

"I’m (expletive) tired. I’m exhausted. I have truly had enough,” Lindsay said, adding she threatened to leave before if "The Bachelor" didn't have a Black contestant, but stayed after the franchise obliged.

"My entire reason for doing ‘The Bachelorette,' and I was lucky that it worked out for me in the most beautiful way in finding Bryan (Abasolo), is that I wanted to be representative as a Black woman to this audience. And I wanted to pave the way for more people to have this opportunity," she said.

She said she has a "love-hate relationship" with the franchise and while she's grateful for the opportunities it gave her she doesn't know if she wants to be connected to it for much longer.

"How much more do I want to be affiliated with this? How much more can I take of things like this?" Lindsay said.

More: 'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell apologizes for 'offensive and racist' actions

Harrison also apologized publicly on Instagram Wednesday writing "while I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf" and added he realizes how his comments could perpetuate racism.

"I’m contractually bound in some ways," Lindsay said. "But when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore."

Matt James, the first Black bachelor, showed support for Lindsay on Instagram Stories writing: "I am beyond grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy of BIPOC in this franchise is invaluable, I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability."

Kirkconnell, who is a Season 25 frontrunner, apologized for her past actions, which she condemned as "offensive and racist" in a statement on her Instagram Thursday.

"I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist," she wrote. "I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one's responsibility to educate me."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Sara M Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rachel Lindsay says she won't renew her 'Bachelor' contract

