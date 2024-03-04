Rachel Leviss’ Lawsuit Might Be Stronger Against Ariana Madix Than Tom Sandoval

Amid the Bravo bombshells last week was Rachel Leviss’ lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The lawsuit targets both Vanderpump Rules stars for violating California’s revenge porn law.

For those who haven’t kept up with Rachel, the former Bravolebrity alleged that Tom recorded her on FaceTime without her consent while performing an explicit act. Ariana would later find this video, resulting in Scandoval.

Ariana allegedly sent the video to Rachel and herself. Various clues would also point to Ariana potentially sending the video to other members of the cast and crew. These events form the basis for Rachel’s suit. Now, a legal expert has weighed in.

Could Tom be found blameless in Rachel’s suit?

Attorney Neama Rahmani spoke with Us Weekly about the case, saying, “The case against Tom is actually weaker than the case against Ariana.” He explained, “This is why under California’s revenge porn statute, there is a requirement that the porn be distributed. We know that Tom was allegedly participating in this FaceTime and he may have recorded it, but it’s unclear whether he sent it to anyone.”

As such, Ariana might be in real hot water. The expert continued, “The allegations are that Ariana got access to Tom’s phone and sent it to herself and to Rachel. So that would be the distribution there. Of course, we don’t know who has the video and who it was sent to.” The lawsuit does not purport to know either, implying that Rachel’s castmates may have seen it given their knowledge of the video.

Beyond that, the suit alleges that Ariana may have sent the video to Bravo employees. As Rahmani put it, “complaint says that it may have gone to members of the production company or even the studio, in which case the distribution requirement would be met. But based on the complaint itself, I don’t know how strong of a liability case it is against Tom.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH RAHMANI’S ASSESSMENT? WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE HAPPENING WITH RACHEL’S LAWSUIT?

The post Rachel Leviss’ Lawsuit Might Be Stronger Against Ariana Madix Than Tom Sandoval appeared first on Reality Tea.