Rachel Brosnahan Attends 2018 Tony Awards Days After Aunt Kate Spade's Death

Rachel Brosnahan is stepping out for her first red carpet since the death of her aunt, Kate Spade.

The House of Cards star, 27, attended the 72nd annual Tony Awards held at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.

Brosnahan wore a pink floral Dolce & Gabbana dress to the event.

On Wednesday, Brosnahan, the star of the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, paid tribute to the influential designer, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, who was found dead at 55 from apparent suicide in her N.Y.C. apartment one day prior. Brosnahan shared a video of Kate dancing with her husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade) with a big smile on her face as a mariachi band played in the background.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” wrote the actress. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

She added, “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

After Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in January, Kate told Page Six that the family was “insanely proud.”

“I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won,” the beloved handbag creator said. “She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Police confirmed Kate was found Tuesday morning in her bedroom at her and Andy’s Park Avenue home in Manhattan. A housekeeper discovered her, according to a police source, and she left a suicide note.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

