Rachel Breen to present workshop, lecture at Watermark Art Center

Mar. 4—BEMIDJI — Exhibiting artist Rachel Breen

will host a workshop and "Sustainable Systems in the Garment Industry" presentation on Saturday, March 23, at

Watermark Art Center,

505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Breen will teach a "Making Meaning with the Everyday" workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop will focus on using ordinary objects that are a part of daily life and exploring ways to create works that convey these objects' significance.

Participants will engage with objects through disassembling, constructing, cutting, arranging, building, gluing, drawing, sewing, mending, decorating and experimenting, a release said.

Pre-registration for the workshop is required. A sliding-scale donation will be accepted at the door.

Following the workshop, Breen will present on the need to create new, and more just, sustainable systems within the global garment industry to protect the planet and create solidarity with garment workers, the release said.

The lecture will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

To register for the workshop, visit

watermarkartcenter.org/product/making-meaning.

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit

watermarkartcenter.org

or call

(218) 444-7570.