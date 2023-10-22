Race Car Driver Christy Georges-Barnett Wins More Than $1 Million on Las Vegas Slot Machine After Spending Just $25

Caesars Palace shared a bystander's video of Georges-Barnett reacting to her unexpected windfall

Christy Georges-Barnett/Facebook;LasVegasLocally/X Race car driver Christy Georges-Barnett won more than $1 million on a Las Vegas slot machine.

Veteran race car driver Christy Georges-Barnett hit the jackpot in Las Vegas!

The 63-year-old won more than $1 million on a slot machine at the Caesars Palace casino, after betting just $25. The hotel shared a bystander's TikTok video of the thrilling moment — and Georges-Barnett's ecstatic reaction.

In the clip, Georges-Barnett could be seen pacing in front of the machine with her hands over her head in shock. She then raised her arms up in the air and exclaimed to her husband, Sherman Barnett, who stood off-camera, "It's a million dollars! It's a million dollars! Oh my God!"

The camera then zoomed in on the machine's screen to reveal the precise amount she won: $1,185,599.

Veteran racecar driver Christy Georges-Barnett hit a million dollar slot jackpot at Caesars Palace this week pic.twitter.com/vu9OeZjJM3 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 20, 2023

Georges-Barnett has been a fixture in the racing world for more than 40 years. According to her Facebook page, she has won more than 450 races, including 35 championships, and became the only woman in U.S. history to win a UMP Dirt National Championship.

She also holds a world record as the fastest woman in a NASCAR at Bonneville Salt Flats racing with a speed of 208 mph in 2007. Georges-Barnett shared the story of her incredible feat with the El Paso, Texas, radio station KLAQ last year.

LasVegasLocally/X Christy Georges-Barnett celebrates her slot machine win.

"A gentleman here locally had a friend who had a NASCAR Busch team in Indiana. For two years they hired a NASCAR driver to try and qualify for the Brickyard 400 race. They named the team Race El Paso, allowing people to pay to sign their names on the cars as sponsors," she recounted.

"The third year they decided to try and break the land speed record at Bonneville," she continued. "They called me and asked me to drive it because they wanted a local driver and a female. I ended up doing it and we let people sign the car and got local businesses to sponsor."

She said the money raised was donated to a children's literacy program.

Although she had to undergo spinal surgery in 2019 to address injuries caused by her years of racing, Georges-Barnett continues to race every weekend. In October 2022, she competed in all 20 events at the 2022 Johnstone Supply Southwest Super Truck Track Championship, winning 10 of them.

In a story similar to Georges-Barnett's, a tourist passing through Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport in June won $1.3 million playing the “Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds” slot machine.

A bystander shared a since-deleted video on Twitter (now known as X) at the time, writing, “Someone just won the 1.3 million jackpot on the slot machine at the airport!”

The next day, the airport retweeted the video and congratulated the lucky winner, quipping, "That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE!"



Read the original article on People.