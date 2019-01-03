R.I.P. Pegi Young, musician and former wife of Neil Young has died at 66

Pegi Young, a musician, philanthropist, and former wife of Neil Young, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

In 2007, after years of accompanying her ex-husband on the road as a back-up singer, Young pursued her own career in music. She released four albums, her most recent being 2016’s Raw, which chronicled her breakup from Young following 36 years of marriage.

Along with Neil, Pegi was a co-founder of The Bridge School, which aided children with physical and speech impairments. Between 1986 to 2016, they held an annual benefit concert in support of The Bridge School.

