R. Kelly's lawyer argues for release on bond as singer can only see one 'lady friend' at a time

R. Kelly is having a rough time in jail — because he can only visit with one girlfriend at a time.

A new motion filed in Brooklyn Federal Court by R. Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, asked that he be released on bond. The embattled R&B singer has been held in a Chicago area jail since his July arrest as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges. He also faces charges in New York on racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.

In documents obtained by the Chicago Tribune, Greenberg stated that while his client has been moved out of solitary confinement, R. Kelly is still being held in unfairly strict conditions.

"Presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit," Greenberg said. "In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch. No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right."

Greenberg argued that Kelly isn't a flight risk as he is very famous, has surrendered his passport and has "almost no financial resources."

"[Kelly] could not hide or evade surveillance given his fame," the lawyer declared.

Greenberg also claimed the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has certain medical conditions and is not receiving enough care behind bars. "Mr. Kelly has a number of health issues that need to be addressed and for which he is not presently receiving adequate medical care. This includes numbness in his hand, anxiety and an untreated hernia," he wrote.

Kelly’s case is due back in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday.

