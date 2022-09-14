R. Kelly verdict reached, singer convicted on multiple counts of child pornography

U.S. Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) -R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on charges of luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal, according to media reports. In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty on six out of 13 counts in the federal trial, CBS Chicago reported. A jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago convicted the 55-year-old multiplatinum musical artist of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a female and possession of material containing child pornography.