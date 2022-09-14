R. Kelly verdict reached, singer convicted on multiple counts of child pornography

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who used to be one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Jury gets R. Kelly's child pornography case

    Jurors have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago on charges accusing him of making child pornography and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. (Sept. 13)

  • R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial, local media reports

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on charges of luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal, according to media reports. In his latest trial, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was found guilty on six out of 13 counts in the federal trial, CBS Chicago reported. A jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago convicted the 55-year-old multiplatinum musical artist of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a female and possession of material containing child pornography.

  • R. Kelly’s Notorious Urination Tape Finally Catches Up to Him

    Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesR. Kelly has been convicted of sex crimes—again.The disgraced R&B singer was found guilty Wednesday on multiple counts, including child pornography, after Chicago prosecutors said the 55-year-old and his entourage lured underage girls into sex acts and recorded the abuse. Kelly, however, was acquitted on several counts, including conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography trial. Two of Kelly’s former associates—Derrell McDavid

  • R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges at federal trial in Chicago; acquitted of conspiring to obstruct justice

    A federal jury in Chicago on Wednesday convicted disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly on child pornography charges for making videotapes of himself sexually abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter decades ago, but acquitted him on charges that he conspired to obstruct justice in his 2002 Cook County case. After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first ...

  • More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend

    More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league's opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. Tampa Bay's 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday's opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.

  • Doctor who abused patients found dead of apparent suicide at Rikers

    The victims of a once-prominent neurologist who was convicted of sexually abusing patients and then died by suicide at Rikers Island are speaking out in an effort to keep his death from ending the case against him.

  • Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 53: Contrast in testimony; judge exasperated with lawyers

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 53 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...

  • The 8 best iPhone 14 accessories that you actually need and will use every day

    If you just bought the new iPhone 14, these accessories will come in handy. Shop blue light-blocking screen protectors, wireless chargers, power banks and more.

  • Kansas senators, listen to your voters: Reject this latest GOP war on abortion rights

    Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran must follow their constituents’ will and defeat Lindsey Graham’s attack on women’s reproductive autonomy. | Editorial

  • The New AT&T: A Cheap, Pure Telecom Company

    The company has divested all of its media businesses and is now focused on telecommunication

  • Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This Cloud Stock. Is It a Buy?

    A looming economic slowdown is the reason for the negativity, as rising inflation is pushing interest rates higher and squeezing consumers' wallets. After all, Snowflake stock is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and he's widely regarded as one of the best long-term investors in the world. Companies are shifting their operations online at a rapid pace using cloud technology, and they're generating mountains of data that might seem messy and disorganized at face value, but that actually contains valuable underlying insights when it's analyzed effectively.

  • Prince Harry explains why he won't be wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Prince Harry is urging everyone to keep the focus on Queen Elizabeth II after news emerged that he is not allowed to wear his military uniform to any royal funeral events.

  • UN trying to get Russian ammonia to world through Ukraine

    LONDON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations is trying to broker a resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine, a Western diplomat said on Tuesday, a move that could stabilize a landmark deal allowing Ukrainian food and fertilizer shipments from Black Sea ports. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer exports is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments.

  • Kobe Bryant was set to film for the Saved by the Bell reboot days before his death, stars reveal

    Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña share details about the scheduled cameo and reflect on the basketball legend's legacy in EW's first listen of the duo's new podcast episode.

  • Russia abandons much of its armor and equipment in Kharkiv Oblast retreat

    Russian forces abandoned huge quantities of their military equipment as they retreated from Kharkiv Oblast, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said in a Telegram post on Sept. 13.

  • Man steals TVs from Walmart — then tries selling them in the parking lot, TN cops say

    He had also taken a karaoke machine and camping gear.

  • ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: Jeff Loveness Tapped To Write Next Installment In Marvel Series

    EXCLUSIVE: After announcing the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at this year’s Comic Con, Marvel Studios looks to have found the writer who will now pen the highly-anticipated film. Sources tell Deadline, Jeff Loveness, who recently wrote Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, will pen Avengers: the Kang Dynasty for Marvel. Loveness will join Destin Daniel Cretton, who […]

  • Dow books near 1,300-point drop as stocks record worst day since June 2020

    The Dow ends down more than 1,200 points Tuesday, with stocks losing steam in the final hour of trading following an unexpected uptick in August consumer-price inflation.

  • What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

    Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral. The closed coffin is draped with the Royal Standard, a flag representing the sovereign and the U.K. It is adorned with royal regalia including the orb, the sceptre and the bejewelled Imperial State Crown — the same one the queen wore for her 1953 coronation.

  • Where Steph Curry's potential lifetime contract ranks among major endorsements

    Curry is rumored to be in line for a $1 billion, lifetime contract with Under Armour. Here's a look at similar partnerships throughout sports.