R. Kelly faces his first trial on sex-trafficking charges: What to expect

R. Kelly, the R&B star who's been locked up since 2019 awaiting trials in four separate state and federal sex-crimes cases, will face a federal court jury starting Wednesday as his first trial, on multiple charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering, gets underway in New York.

Kelly, 54, is already in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, having been moved there in June from a similar federal facility in Chicago.

Kelly had been in the Chicago jail since he was arrested in July 2019. His repeated attempts to be released on bail while awaiting trial during the COVID-19 pandemic were turned down.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in all of the cases.

R. Kelly arriving at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago for arraignment on June 26, 2019.

Why is R. Kelly on trial in New York?

This trial, in the Eastern District of New York before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, has been delayed multiple times since 2019 due to the pandemic, plus scheduling conflicts with some of the other three criminal cases Kelly faces.

In New York, he is charged with multiple counts, including child pornography, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, sex-trafficking and racketeering for purposes of sexual exploitation of children.

Prosecutors accuse him of leading "a criminal enterprise" of managers, bodyguards and other employees, who allegedly helped Kelly to recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and to cross state lines for that purpose.

The trial is projected to last about a month.

Who will testify?

The charges involve a half-dozen women and girls; so far their names have not been made public. Some of these Jane Does can be expected to testify, and if so only their first names will be made public in court, Judge Donnelly said at a pretrial hearing Tuesday according to a court transcript obtained by USA TODAY.

Prosecutors received permission from Donnelly to present evidence to the jury about how Kelly allegedly had “sexual contact” with Jane Doe #1, whose description matches the late singer Aaliyah, when she was underage, and that he believed she became pregnant. Kelly secretly married the singer in August 1994, when she was 15 and he was 27, according to prosecutors. (The marriage was soon annulled and Aaliyah died in an August 2001 plane crash in the Bahamas.)

Prosecutors argue he secretly arranged the marriage to protect himself from criminal charges, because a wife can't be forced to testify against a husband, according to a document filed by the prosecution last week. Kelly also allegedly ordered an associate to bribe a government official in Chicago to make a fake ID for her to show her age as 18, prosecutors said in the document.

"It's clearly relevant and it clearly shows a motive for Racketeering Act Number One, so that is admissible," Donnelly said. "Obviously, with all of these things I'm not going to permit hearsay."

What 'uncharged crimes' might come up at the trial?

Prosecutors also sought Donnelly's permission to call as witnesses up to a dozen other unnamed accusers of uncharged crimes dating back 30 years, to help demonstrate an alleged pattern of "other acts" of criminal behavior by Kelly.

These other acts include alleged sexual abuse, bribery and hush payments, unlawful imprisonment and sex with an underage boy and a 17-year-old boy.

This combination photo shows singer R. Kelly in Chicago on May 9, 2008, and late R&B singer Aaliyah in New York on May 9, 2001.

Kelly's defense team objected, saying they were “blindsided” by the late notice of additional witnesses to testify about uncharged crimes – a prosecutorial tactic that has been used in other recent high-profile sex-crime cases, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

Kelly's lawyers argued in court documents that the allegations about sexual abuse of teen boys was the first mention of male accusers and should have been included among the questions about sexual orientation on the questionnaire sent to potential jurors last month.

Last week the judge mostly ruled for prosecutors but said some evidence will be excluded because it is too similar to other parts of the case aimed at showing Kelly engaged in racketeering in pursuit of women and girls he could abuse, according to the Associated Press and the hearing transcript.

What will Kelly's jury look like?

He will face an anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women, empaneled on Aug. 11 after three days of questioning by Donnelly, and input from prosecutors and defense attorneys on striking some potential jurors based on their answers.

The judge sought assurances from prospective jurors that they could remain impartial despite the widespread bad publicity swirling around Kelly since his 2019 arrest, according to the Associated Press. Some told her that they were mainly aware of Kelly from his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” Many said they knew little or nothing about the case.

Under the standard questioning of potential jurors, agreed in advance by prosecutors and defense attorneys, the potential jurors were asked about their experiences and views, including their opinions about the #MeToo movement and whether they or a loved one have ever been sexually abused or been accused of sexual abuse.

Defense attorneys also asked the judge to ask additional questions about their views of LGBTQ people and relationships and whether those views could affect their ability to be fair and impartial, according to a court document.

What other charges does Kelly face elsewhere?

Kelly also is charged with sex crimes, including child pornography, sex with underage girls and interstate sex trafficking, in the federal Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

Both the Chicago and New York federal indictments were issued on the same day, in July 2019. His trial date in the Chicago case, also pandemic-delayed, was scheduled to start in September but is now up in the air, depending on what happens in the Brooklyn trial.

In addition, Kelly also faces sex-crimes charges in state courts in Illinois and in Minnesota, although those cases may never get to court because federal criminal cases generally take precedence over state criminal cases.

In February 2019, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced at a press conference in Chicago that Kelly had been indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse dating back to 1998 and allegedly involving four accusers between the ages of 13 and 17. In May, 11 more similar charges were added, bringing the total number of criminal sexual assault charges in Cook County to 21.

R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013.

Then, in August, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced at a news conference in Minneapolis that Kelly would be charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001 in that city.

Since then, little has happened in the state cases; Kelly hasn't even been arraigned yet in the Minnesota case. The federal cases took up most of the attention, and now all of the attention is focused on the Brooklyn case.

What was the role of the TV series 'Surviving R. Kelly'?

The six-part Lifetime series, which aired beginning in January 2019, raised the profile of the many hints and allegations that had swirled around Kelly for decades as he rose in his music career. Journalists had long pursued his story, but no one in authority did much to investigate Kelly (or was able to make a case against him) except in his hometown of Chicago, where he was charged in state court in 2002 with child pornography.

But in 2008, Kelly was acquitted of those charges by a jury that deliberated less than eight hours over a case that took six years to bring to trial. It was more than a decade before Chicago prosecutors tried again.

Federal prosecutors don't usually take their cues from trial-by-TV shows, but Cook County's top prosecutor, Foxx, said publicly that the series shocked her. Soon after the first episode aired, she called a news conference in Chicago to say she was "sickened" by the “deeply disturbing” allegations against the singer, and urged anyone with information about alleged sexual abuse by Kelly in Cook County to talk to prosecutors.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks during a news conference in Chicago, Aug. 10, 2020.

“Please come forward,” Foxx said. “We cannot seek justice without it.” By July, she had an indictment.

Will R. Kelly's trial in New York be televised?

No. Many federal courts do not allow TV cameras in courtrooms for criminal trials, and pandemic restrictions have made access more difficult even in person.

For the Kelly trial, the public and press are banned from the courtroom and will have to watch the proceedings in person via closed circuit camera in two overflow rooms at the courthouse in Brooklyn.

There's no room in court because, under social distancing rules, the courtroom has been reconfigured and the jury will sit in the gallery rather than the jury box.

Media organizations sought to place a pool of six reporters in the courtroom, suggesting the alternative arrangements are insufficient and might not meet the definition of an open proceeding, according to court documents. But the judge cited the coronavirus restrictions for the arrangements.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: R. Kelly faces first trial on sex-trafficking charges: What to expect