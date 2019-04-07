R. Kelly charged fans $100 and performed for 28 seconds after asking media to go easy on him

R. Kelly fans doled out $100 to see the singer perform at a club in Springfield, Ill., only to be treated to approximately 28 seconds worth of music, just hours after the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer asked media to take it easy on him.

The embattled R&B singer shared a video on Instagram before the performance on Sunday at the Dirty South Lounge, in which he called out the media and informed them that he needs to perform to make money amid his sexual abuse case.





According to WICS/WRSP, R. Kelly arrived at the Dirty South Lounge at 1:30 a.m., where patrons paid a $100 entrance fee, which was reduced to $50 once the performer arrived. The outlet estimates that there were about 100 people in the club that can hold 450.

Kelly allegedly spent 35 minutes thanking fans for their support, taking selfies, dancing, and smoking cigars.

At one point, R. Kelly got on a microphone and thanked his fans before singing a line from his song for 28 seconds. The bar then closed at 3:00 a.m.

The outlet reports that there were a number of fans outside of the club who were left disappointed, and some went on to claim it was not worth the $100 price of admittance. Supporters also clarified that they separated the “accused criminal” from the “artist,” while others said the claims against R. Kelly, including the long talked about allegations of sexual abuse, were “all lies.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



