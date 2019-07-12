R. Kelly's legal peril deepens: He's also been indicted in NY on sex-trafficking charges

R. Kelly, having just been indicted and arrested in Chicago on federal child porn charges, also was indicted in the Eastern District of New York on multiple federal counts of racketeering, sex-trafficking and crossing state lines for sex with underage girls, according to just-unsealed court documents.
Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, said Friday a grand jury returned a five-count superseding indictment against Kelly on July 10. Donoghue detailed the charges in a letter to a federal judge seeking "pretrial detention" of Kelly pending his removal to New York, on the grounds he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.
In effect, New York authorities are alerting their colleagues in Chicago that they want Kelly to be locked up before he is taken to New York to face this new set of charges, added to the multiple sex-crime charges he's already facing in both federal and state courts in Chicago.
At the moment, Kelly is in federal custody in Chicago and is expected to be arraigned Friday. New York authorities argue that Kelly should not get bail.
The New York charges accuse Kelly of being the leader of a "racketeering enterprise" with managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants and runners in his entourage who recruited women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly, including transporting them "throughout the United States" for the purposes of sex.
"This sexual activity was often filmed and photographed by the defendant, including sexually explicitly depictions of minors constituting child pornography," Donoghue's letter says.
His office issued a press release describing five accusers, named Jane Doe 1-5, and the charges:
"Racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.
"Kelly is also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act related to his interstate transportation of a victim to New York to engage in illegal sexual activity, and his exposure of her to an infectious venereal disease without her knowledge."
Jane Doe #1, for example, is described meeting Kelly in or about 1999 when she was 16, after a member of Kelly's entourage approached her at a fast-food restaurant and told her Kelly wanted to talk to her.
"Thereafter, while Jane Doe #1 was a minor under 18, the defendant filmed their sexual intercourse on multiple occasions, thereby creating child pornography, using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce," the charges read.
Late Thursday, Kelly was arrested in Chicago after he was charged in a separate federal indictment unsealed in the Northern District of Illinois accusing him of federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
Meanwhile, Kelly's spokesperson got into a verbal argument with the father of one of the R&B singer's girlfriends during a press conference Friday in Atlanta to discuss Kelly's Chicago arrest.
Federal authorities arrested Kelly in Chicago Thursday on new sex crimes charges, including child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice, Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, told USA TODAY.
Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kelly's lawyers on the state sex crimes pending against him in Chicago, told USA TODAY that Kelly is in a federal holding facility and is scheduled to be arraigned today.
"Robert was walking his dogs last night when he was picked up, and (federal agents) were very courteous and very professional with him," Becker said in a phone interview.
"The charges arise from alleged conduct that happened in the Northern District of Illinois and the Eastern District of New York, and the alleged conduct appears to be very similar to conduct he was previously charged with in state court in Chicago and already acquitted of (in 2008). And the information in the indictment also appears to be decades old."
Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Darrell Johnson, who has called himself a spokesperson for Kelly, began addressing the media when Joycelyn Savage's father, Tim Savage, cut in to question him.
Joycelyn Savage says she is one of Kelly's girlfriends and has declined to speak to her parents for more than two years. They believe she is being held as a "sex slave" by Kelly but she denies she is Kelly's victim.
"Where's my daughter at?" Tim Savage demanded of Johnson. "Where's she at? Answer that question!"
Johnson continued his statement before addressing the father.
"First of all, I have nothing to do with your daughter," Johnson said, before both men began talking over each other. "I'm not a part of any camp. I'm a contract worker who's hired to do a job. I don't work for Mr. Kelly, I work for (Kelly's lawyer) Steven Greenberg. I haven't been paid one dime, I foot my own weight."
He continued, "I have my sympathy for you guys... I just got here."
But Greenberg, who heads Kelly's legal team in Chicago, and Becker both told USA TODAY they were unaware of what Johnson was doing in Atlanta or why he was doing it. They said Johnson is not a lawyer and he's not a member of Kelly's defense operation.
"He's been acting as a PR person," Greenberg said in a phone interview from Chicago. Becker told USA TODAY Johnson may also offer "spiritual" advice to Kelly.
Johnson told the Atlanta press conference that he doesn't "personally" know Joycelyn Savage but he's met her five or six times and hasn't seen anything "that is suspicious or harmful."
Speaking to the press, Tim Savage, accompanied by his wife and two other daughters, said they were at the press conference because they "want answers."
"Our daughter's life is in danger," he continued. "We want to make sure she's healthy, well and fine."
Gerald Griggs, the Savages' Atlanta lawyer, issued a statement on their behalf thanking federal authorities for "believing" accusers.
"We thank the jurors and prosecutors that returned the indictment against R Kelly. We are hopeful that justice will be served in this case,” the statement emailed to USA TODAY said. It added that the Savages hope to "reunite" with their daughter in Chicago soon.
Meanwhile, Greenberg issued a statement via social media Friday, saying Kelly's charges were not a surprise.
“He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain," the statement continued. "Most importantly he looks forward to being able to continue making wonderful music and perform for his legions of fans that believe in him.”
Becker told USA TODAY that Kelly's defense has already assembled another team of lawyers knowledgeable about federal court cases to possibly defend him against the new federal charges.
She said it's possible, although not typical, for Kelly to be prosecuted in state and federal courts on similar charges simultaneously. So far, she said, she has not seen any evidence that state and federal authorities will get together to decide if one case goes forward before the other, or if Kelly will have to defend himself on two fronts at the same time.
Greenberg said a bail hearing will be held early next week, where Kelly hopes to be released from custody.
In Chicago, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx hailed the federal charges in a statement and claimed some credit for her office.
“Today’s indictment by our federal law enforcement partners demonstrates the collaborative efforts of our criminal justice system," her statement read. "My office was pleased to work together to secure these charges and will continue to work with our colleagues in the pursuit of justice for all victims."
(Foxx currently has her own legal woes, which might affect her prosecution of the Kelly case: She and her office have been targeted for investigation by a special prosecutor looking into her handling of the Jussie Smollett alleged hate-crime case, which led to widespread condemnation of Foxx when prosecutors abruptly dropped all the charges against the "Empire" actor.)
Fitzpatrick, the spokesman for the Southern District of Illinois, said that Kelly was taken into custody by federal authorities in Chicago around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, not long after a federal grand jury returned the 13-count indictment against the singer.
The 52-year-old singer has previously been charged by the state of Illinois with two sets of multiple sex-crimes (including aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault by force, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against an accuser who was between the ages of 13 and 17).
Kelly was initially charged with 10 courts in February; prosecutors unveiled eight more criminal charges against him in early June. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
For over two decades, Robert Sylvester Kelly, has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse of women and girls, including sex with underage girls and accusations that he trapped scores of female fans in a "sex cult" that cut them off from their families and subjected them to degrading abuse.
