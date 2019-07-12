R. Kelly's legal peril deepens: He's also been indicted in NY on sex-trafficking charges

R. Kelly, having just been indicted and arrested in Chicago on federal child porn charges, also was indicted in the Eastern District of New York on multiple federal counts of racketeering, sex-trafficking and crossing state lines for sex with underage girls, according to just-unsealed court documents.

Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, said Friday a grand jury returned a five-count superseding indictment against Kelly on July 10. Donoghue detailed the charges in a letter to a federal judge seeking "pretrial detention" of Kelly pending his removal to New York, on the grounds he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

In effect, New York authorities are alerting their colleagues in Chicago that they want Kelly to be locked up before he is taken to New York to face this new set of charges, added to the multiple sex-crime charges he's already facing in both federal and state courts in Chicago.

At the moment, Kelly is in federal custody in Chicago and is expected to be arraigned Friday. New York authorities argue that Kelly should not get bail.

The New York charges accuse Kelly of being the leader of a "racketeering enterprise" with managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants and runners in his entourage who recruited women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly, including transporting them "throughout the United States" for the purposes of sex.

"This sexual activity was often filmed and photographed by the defendant, including sexually explicitly depictions of minors constituting child pornography," Donoghue's letter says.

His office issued a press release describing five accusers, named Jane Doe 1-5, and the charges:

"Racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.

"Kelly is also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act related to his interstate transportation of a victim to New York to engage in illegal sexual activity, and his exposure of her to an infectious venereal disease without her knowledge."

Jane Doe #1, for example, is described meeting Kelly in or about 1999 when she was 16, after a member of Kelly's entourage approached her at a fast-food restaurant and told her Kelly wanted to talk to her.

"Thereafter, while Jane Doe #1 was a minor under 18, the defendant filmed their sexual intercourse on multiple occasions, thereby creating child pornography, using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce," the charges read.

Late Thursday, Kelly was arrested in Chicago after he was charged in a separate federal indictment unsealed in the Northern District of Illinois accusing him of federal child pornography and obstruction charges.

Meanwhile, Kelly's spokesperson got into a verbal argument with the father of one of the R&B singer's girlfriends during a press conference Friday in Atlanta to discuss Kelly's Chicago arrest.

Federal authorities arrested Kelly in Chicago Thursday on new sex crimes charges, including child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice, Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, told USA TODAY.

Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kelly's lawyers on the state sex crimes pending against him in Chicago, told USA TODAY that Kelly is in a federal holding facility and is scheduled to be arraigned today.

"Robert was walking his dogs last night when he was picked up, and (federal agents) were very courteous and very professional with him," Becker said in a phone interview.

"The charges arise from alleged conduct that happened in the Northern District of Illinois and the Eastern District of New York, and the alleged conduct appears to be very similar to conduct he was previously charged with in state court in Chicago and already acquitted of (in 2008). And the information in the indictment also appears to be decades old."

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Darrell Johnson, who has called himself a spokesperson for Kelly, began addressing the media when Joycelyn Savage's father, Tim Savage, cut in to question him.