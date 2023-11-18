From R.E.M. to Hootie and the Blowfish, these bands emerged from SEC college towns

Since the University of Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012, we've heard over and again that "it just means more."

No doubt that slogan is meant for what happens between the lines, but sports alone don't make up a culture. SEC college towns can point to abundant meaning in other aspects, not least of which is music. Communities that make up the conference boast a great, ever-growing list of bands and artists.

We decided to take a look at just a few of the most significant. Like any good SEC contest, a few ground rules apply.

First, this piece sticks to bands; so great solo artists like Lyle Lovett (Texas A&M) and Chris Stapleton (Kentucky) should feel no slight. Also, we're applying the term band to ongoing collectives, not projects that mostly center one artist. Apologies to the likes of Chaz Bundick's Toro y Moi (South Carolina), a great act.

And we're sticking to bands who formed in a given community. Countless bands have moved to Nashville, for example; to keep things tight, we're only considering bands who started off there.

That said, here's a look at just a few of the bands that have lived beneath the SEC banner at one time or another.

R.E.M. (Georgia)

Arguably the great American rock band, R.E.M. perfectly represents Athens, Georgia, one of the great American music cities — no argument there. For 30 years, the band explored and reinvented methods of twining folk and rock to create lush, mysterious songs.

Debut: R.E.M. first hit the atmosphere with the "Chronic Town" EP in summer 1982.

Biggest score: R.E.M. can claim many signature songs, but 1991's "Losing My Religion" is the most widely popular. A run of four-times platinum records launched with "Out of Time" in 1991, followed by "Automatic for the People" the next year and 1994's "Monster."

Underrated gem: "Strange Currencies," from "Monster," may be the quintessential Michael Stipe ballad. The song has experienced something of a revival with its inclusion on TV's "The Bear."

Honorable mention: An impressive roster of bands formed in Athens. Among them — and this is a very partial list — The B-52s, Futurebirds, Pylon, Vigilantes of Love and Widespread Panic.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (Florida)

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers perform at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday, Sept. 21, 1995.

Another frontrunner in the Great American Band conversation, the Heartbreakers feature an inimitable frontman in Petty, but also one of the great lead guitarists (Mike Campbell) and keyboard gurus (Benmont Tench) of all time. Their collaboration yielded a righteous canon of anthems and album cuts.

Debut: 1976's self-titled album roared out of the gate with songs like "Breakdown" and "American Girl."

Biggest score: 1979's "Damn the Torpedos" went triple platinum; aided by "Mary Jane's Last Dance," the band's 1993 greatest-hits record sold 12 million copies.

Underrated gem: Petty's reckoning with his heritage on the 1985 record "Southern Accents" makes it a record worth revisiting.

Honorable mention: Other quality Gainesville bands include Hot Water Music, Less Than Jake, Sister Hazel and Mudcrutch, which preceded the Heartbreakers and included Petty, Campbell and Tench.

Hootie and the Blowfish (South Carolina)

Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish performs onstage during Hootie & the Blowfish at The Troubadour on Nov. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Somehow, a band that sold over 20 million copies of its first full-length remains underrated. Hootie and the Blowfish, hailing from the other Columbia, has become synonymous with an overly earnest, aw-shucks brand of barroom rock. But the band's first three albums remain impeccable; and any day you hear Darius Rucker's baritone is better than nearly any other day.

Debut: 1994's "Cracked Rear View" was the band's breakthrough, but 1993 EP "Kootchypop" introduced the band, as well as early versions of "Hold My Hand" and "Only Wanna Be With You."

Biggest score: "Cracked Rear View" is the iconic record; "Only Wanna Be With You" hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Underrated gem: "I Will Wait," the lead track from 1998's "Musical Chairs" is the model of a great Hootie song, featuring a soulful call-and-response between Rucker and his mates.

Better Than Ezra (LSU)

Few bands typify the balancing act of '90s rock radio like this Baton Rouge-formed band. Better Than Ezra's tunes prove catchy yet quirky, understated until they're driving, with hints of a Southern accent opening into a wider American sound.

Debut: The indie release of 1990's "Surprise" set the stage for major-label status.

Biggest score: The band's top-charting single, "Good," guided its best-selling album, "Deluxe," to platinum status in 1993.

Underrated gem: It's hard to call a charting single underrated, but "At the Stars" — from 1998's "How Does Your Garden Grow" — features one of the truly great Better Than Ezra choruses lost to the memory of songs like "Good."

Kings of Leon (Vanderbilt)

Kings of Leon

In nearly 25 years, the Followill clan has worn many musical threads: the tapered jeans of Nashville goad-kickers; the shinier suits of arena-rockers; the easy-to-lose cloaks of lusty musical priests. How you feel about the band no doubt corresponds to which Kings of Leon era you love most or remember best.

Debut: 2003's "Youth and Young Manhood" set the band on its way.

Biggest score: "Only By the Night," arriving in 2008, established the band as a mainstream rock force, selling more than 2 million copies and yielding ubiquitous tunes such as "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire."

Underrated gem: Before "Only By the Night," Kings of Leon existed as a sort of Southern-fried Strokes. That wonderfully claustrophobic garage-rock feel is most evident on a record like 2005's "Aha Shake Heartbreak," which features the great, pleading guitars of opener "Slow Night, So Long" and the howling humiliation of "Soft."

Honorable mention: Of course, Nashville owns a number of terrific, locally-formed bands. Among them The SteelDrivers and Paper Route.

Superdrag (Tennessee)

John Davis of Superdrag performs at Bonnaroo on June 12, 2008, in Manchester, Tenn.

Fronted by singer-songwriter John Davis, the Knoxville band leaned into the tension between melodic glories and perceptive gazes at the surrounding world. Supedrag's relative heyday lasted until the early 2000s, before reforming for a couple short spans.

Debut: "The Fabulous 8-Track Sound of Superdrag," a seven-song EP released in 1995, made the band's indie introduction before Elektra Records came calling.

Biggest score: Perhaps it's ironic — or perhaps just the way of the world in the '90s — but Superdrag's biggest single, 1996's "Sucked Out," doubled as a supremely catchy screed about the record industry.

"Kissing the bride, 45 minutes a side / This was my dream played out rocking routine / Who sucked out the feeling?" Davis sang.

Underrated gem: "Baby's Waiting," from 2001's "In the Valley of Dying Stars," beckons with its siren guitar tune, then clears space for Davis to find fresh melodic nooks and crannies.

Bass Drum of Death (Ole Miss)

Bass Drum of Death

This Oxford-forged band focuses John Barrett's songwriting through a delightfully hazy garage-rock filter. The resultant sound approximates both a dispatch beamed in from 50 years ago and the noise outside your own front door. These songs are catchier than songs have a right to be, fuzzier than the radio allows and deliver a distinct sonic bliss.

Debut: Bass Drum of Death hit the atmosphere with 2011's full-length "GB City."

Biggest score: Working from inside the indie economy, Bass Drum of Death isn't the sort of band to have a massive-selling album; but word gets around. The band's most-played song on Spotify, "Crawling After You" from 2013's self-titled record, has more than 12 million streams.

Underrated gem: Enough time hasn't passed for January's "Say I Won't" to be underrated, but the record absolutely ranks among the most potent rock offerings of 2023.

The Hooten Hallers (Missouri)

Andy Rehm with The Hooten Hallers performs during the third day of the Biscuits Beats Brews festival on Oct. 1, 2023, in Rocheport, Mo.

Last but certainly not least, choosing a home-team band proved the most challenging. So many Columbia bands deserve consideration (see below), but you can't go wrong with the charismatic, consistent Hooten Hallers, a force at home and abroad with their workmanlike touring schedule.

The band sounds like the strains and streams around Missouri colliding to carve up the Midwest, punk and blues and straight-up rock 'n' roll coming together with some of the most inventive harmonies you'll hear.

Debut: The band hit home in 2007, with a strong series of self-released projects to follow.

Biggest score: The band's most-streamed song on Spotify is the greasy-spoon, somebody's-about-to-do-somebody-wrong blues of "It's Hard to Trust Your Baby" from 2013.

Underrated gem: "Charla," which kicks off the band's self-titled 2017 record, is an ode to the mid-Missourians who have buoyed the Hooten Hallers' spirits.

Honorable mentions: Too many to name. As far as wider reach, White Rabbits projected attention back onto Columbia during its brief, early 21st-century run.

The legends of bands such as the Doxies, Bockman and Stingrays still echo. Mainstays such as Violet and the Undercurrents, The Kay Brothers and The Burney Sisters continue to innovate from the middle of Missouri, while bands that left too soon — or moved out of town — like Richard the Lionhearted and Enemy Airship deserve their due.

And the story of Columbia music can't be told without invoking the likes of The Bel-Airs, Chump Change and so many more.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

