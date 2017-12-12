QUIZ: How well do you remember 2017's superhero movies?

How well were you paying attention to the superhero movies of 2017? (Sony, Fox, Warner Bros., Disney)

Another year is coming to a close and seven superhero movies to show for it – but were you paying attention?

2017 came to a flying start with the release of 20th Century Fox’s Logan, Hugh Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine, and came to a disappointing end with Warner Bros. first DC heroes team up, Justice League. There have been highs and lows for the superhero genre in between thanks to Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, and not forgetting Wonder Woman and The Lego Batman Movie from Warner Bros. too.

So how much do you remember about these movies? Test your 2017 superhero knowledge now!

READ MORE:

The best movies to watch this Christmas

11 celeb offspring stepping into the 2018 spotlight

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?