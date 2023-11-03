'Quiz Lady': How Sandra Oh helped lure Paul Reubens for beloved actor's final film role

Typically, it’s the director that boards a film well before its stars. But Jessica Yu counts herself lucky. She was asked to helm the new comedy Quiz Lady after its leading ladies, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, were already on board.

“It’s a comedy about sisters and sisterhood, and that's something I realized that's so rare. I'm also a big sucker for the underdog film, and the road trip film, and it just felt all rolled into one,” Yu, 57, a veteran director whose credits include The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and 13 Reasons Why, tells us in recent interview. “Plus when I came aboard, Sandra Oh and Awkwafina were already attached as the sisters, so I had the great advantage of reading the script and imagining them. So there was just no coaxing involved… It was a pretty irresistible package.”

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh in Quiz Lady. (Michele K. Short / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection) (©20th Century Studios/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Written by Jen D’Angelo, Quiz Lady follows a socially awkward game show obsessive (Awkwafina) whose flippant, ne'er-do-well older sister (Sandra Oh) convinces her to try out for her favorite program to cover their mother’s gambling debts to a gangster.

Its stars are both playing decidedly against type, another draw for Yu.

“I know that Sandra was very excited about playing a very inappropriate, self-serving person. She liked the idea of pushing the boundaries of that character,” the filmmaker says. “And then for Awkwafina, we've seen her dramatic chops in The Farewell or in Swan Song. I mean, she has just tremendous emotional ability, but we haven't seen that brought into her comedic work quite to this extent. So that was very exciting to me, and I think exciting to them as well.”

Another uncharacteristic turn comes from co-star Will Ferrell, who also produced the comedy. While Ferrell is typically known for big energy and goofy shenanigans, his game show host — the film’s Alex Trebek, if you will — is understated and saccharine.

“The initial idea for that character was more outrageous, and more broadly comedic,” Yu says. “And [Ferrell] was the one who was open to making this character a little bit different. And so I loved the idea of him being kind of an avuncular figure who still has this kind of sense of wonder about what he does… And what we get from Will is just a very lovely nuanced performance that's gently funny, and very naturally funny. It's a good counterpoint [to all the] chaos going on with the other characters.”

Quiz Lady director Jessica Yu on Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Will Ferrell all playing against type, and the "bittersweet" experience of working with Paul Reubens. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images, Everett Collection)

Quiz Lady is also notable for marking the final film role of Paul Reubens, the beloved actor behind Pee-Wee Herman, who died in September at age 70 after battling two types of cancer for several years.

We won’t spoil who Reubens plays or how he appears, but we will say it’s a heartfelt cameo that might leave a lump in your throat, especially in the wake of his recent passing.

“We dreamed that he would want to come and play with us, and we were trying to figure out how to approach him,” Yu explains. “And then one day we were at Sandra's house working and she came out, she's like, ‘I got Paul Reubens on the phone!’ And he agreed to do it and just could not be more gracious about it and more ready to play.”

Yu says the Pee-Wee's Playhouse icon brought an instant energy to set, filming his cameo on the first day of production even though he appears in the movie’s last scene.

“When Paul showed up, everyone got so excited. They were like, ‘Pee-wee Herman's here!’ And it's just like this reminder of how much joy he brought to so many people. I mean, it really meant something that he was there… and I think he had a wonderful time. We had an amazing time. So it's a memory that is really magical, but is also a bit bittersweet now in looking back.

“Because we didn't know [about his illnesses]. It makes me think of what he might've been going through. But while he was there, he was so professional and engaging and fun. It just makes me appreciate him all the more.”

Quiz Lady is now streaming on Hulu.