Quirky 'Jeopardy!' contestant finishes in 3rd place, but 1st in viewers' hearts

On Jeopardy! Thursday, viewers couldn’t help but be drawn in by a quirky contestant. From the beginning it was clear that Joel Levinson, a head of content from Ohio, was not going to be your average contestant. During his introduction, Levinson, with his curly hair and mustache, gave what appeared to be a sarcastic side nod to the camera, a shrug, then a smile as he nodded. It didn’t take long for that first impression to prove correct.

Given the clue, “Put on your gauntlet & wire mesh mask,” Levinson leaned back and guessed with a suddenly high-pitched cartoonish voice, “What is lacrosse?”

Host Ken Jennings commented, “Never heard that voice before, Joel.”

Levinson carried that humor right into Final Jeopardy!, with an answer he clearly knew was incorrect.

The clue was, “This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man ‘will end by destroying the earth.’”

The fact that Levinson looked to the sky and clasped his hands above his head made it clear that he was just guessing.

“You wrote down the nonfiction classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret ,” Jennings said while chuckling. “I’m afraid that’s not correct.”

And though Levinson didn’t know the answer, he knew enough to not bid on it.