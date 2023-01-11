Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting Abbott Elementary 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'

While accepting the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series, Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson gave a sweet nod to those who inspired her — including Brad Pitt!

"Thank you so, so much," Brunson, 33, began her speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. "I created this show because I love comedy. There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today. Not to be corny, but Henry Winkler you're one of the reasons I'm here today because of watching you. Bob Odenkirk I know you're in your drama bed now but Mr. Show made me want to make television. Seth [Rogen], I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything that you've ever made made me want to make comedy. Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh. Hey, Brad Pitt. He's right there."

"I'm going to pull it together to say that we made this show because we love comedy and we love tv. This is my cast and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone. During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh.

Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) and Wednesday (Netflix) were all nominated ahead of the milestone 80th ceremony.

Abbott Elementary grew in popularity among critics and viewers alike soon after its December 2021 premiere. The mockumentary sitcom, created by star Quinta Brunson, follows a group of teachers navigating the ups and downs of working at their Philadelphia public school.

Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis also star in the hit series.

Previously opening up about making the comedy show, Brunson told PEOPLE that she "just wanted to make a good show with good people."

"To be honest, I didn't have to deal with much 'I don't see it,'" she also said of getting the show off the ground. "There was one other network that will remain nameless that didn't understand the value of it, but that's how it goes. ABC won that bidding war."

"My co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker also saw the vision right away. I was fortunate," she added. "It's most certainly not a common L.A. story for Black creators, but I think [I'm] a sign that times are changing."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

