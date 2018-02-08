Quincy Jones reveals Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando were lovers

In news that truly no one expected, Quincy Jones has revealed that Marlon Brando and legendary comedian Richard Pryor were lovers.

Mentioned almost in passing during a wide-ranging and expletive-heavy interview with Vulture, the legendary music producer dropped the bombshell.

“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” said Jones.

On being asked by the interviewer how he knew this, Jones adds: “[Frowns] Come on, man. He did not give a f**k! You like Brazilian music?”

Though Brando was happy to admit that he was bisexual, his relationship with Pryor is hardly common knowledge, despite Jones’s reaction to the questioning.

However, Jennifer Lee, Pryor’s widow, has confirmed that the pair slept together, saying that Pryor was open with friends about his bisexuality.

She told TMZ: “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**K a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Lee reportedly added that Pryor would be ‘cracking up’ to hear that Jones was dishing the dirt on their clinch.

Brando said back in the 70s: “Like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences, and I am not ashamed.

“I have never paid much attention to what people think about me. But if there is someone who is convinced that Jack Nicholson and I are lovers, may they continue to do so. I find it amusing.”

It’s long been rumoured that Brando slept with a host of Hollywood leading men, from Cary Grant and Montgomery Clift to James Dean.

