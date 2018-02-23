Quincy Jones apologises for bombshell interviews after 'family intervention'

Quincy Jones has said he’s sorry for some of the sensational remarks he made in recent interviews with GQ magazine and Vulture.

Jones spoke about a gay relationship between Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando, said the Beatles were ‘the worst musicians in the world’, and suggested Michael Jackson stole some of his songs.

Taking to Twitter, he released a statement saying that his six daughters had ‘taken him aside’ in a ‘family intervention’ over the comments.

“I have LEARNED MY LESSON! Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy,” he said.

“I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it.

“When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long & crazy life (& you’ve recently stopped drinking — three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT give the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) certain details about specific events come flooding back all at once, & even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘word-vomit’ & bad-mouthing is inexcusable.

“One of the hardest things about this situation is that, this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty… you name it. And of course I don’t want that.

“I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, & since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology.”

“I’m sorry to anyone whom my words offended,” he went on.

“I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t.”





The interviews went viral earlier this month, taking in tales of encounters between Jones and everyone from Frank Sinatra to Truman Capote.

