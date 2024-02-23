Quincy High School theater group to present 'The Addams Family'

Feb. 23—QUINCY — The curtain rises on a tale of love and its challenges, acceptance and an, um, unusual family March 1. The Quincy High School production of "The Addams Family" runs for two weekends at the QHS Performing Arts Center, 403 Jackrabbit St.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 9, and 6:30 p.m. March 7. Tickets will be available at the door, at the QHS office before and after school, or online.

Director and QHS Theater advisor Haliey Weber said the 2023-24 drama club season is the year for something different, and the "Addams Family" fits the bill.

"It's a very different tone, different genre than we've done. It's very comedic — it's really funny," Weber said.

Along with the fun is a story about acceptance, Weber said.

"It's just a funny little story. But something that we kind of learn as we watch is that everyone is different in their own way," she said.

"The Addams Family" details what happens when Wednesday Addams (Emma Galloway in the QHS production) brings home a guy. Now, Wednesday's family has always been considered, well, a little bizarre — that big dark scary house, that disembodied hand called Thing, the strange events. Not that her parents Gomez (Alexis Birrueta Ramos) and Morticia (Alicia Lasley Pineda) notice anything odd.

But the parents of her fiancé Lucas Bieneke (Carter Yeates) might notice. Mal and Alice Bieneke (Cody Kennedy and Allie Manly) are invited to meet the prospective in-laws. As tends to happen around the Addams family, things get weird; there's a storm, and potions, and Uncle Fester (Josue Navarro) also falls in love, in his case with the moon.

"It's just ridiculous and silly — it's so fun, I absolutely love it," Weber said. "It'll make you laugh, it'll really make you think."

Manly, a senior, said the play has been on the list of plays she'd like to perform for a while.

"In ninth grade, Ms. Weber did a project where we designed a play. She gave us a list of plays to do, and 'The Addams Family' was one of the options. Since freshman year I've been in love with the musical," Manly said.

She auditioned for the part of Alice.

"She's really fun, and I feel like I have a lot of her character. She has a really fun scene where she gets on the table and crawls around, and I wanted to do that," Manly said.

Manly and Kennedy, also a senior, are theater club veterans, and Kennedy said he's learned a lot during his time on stage.

"(When) I came into this I was a nervous little kid. I didn't know what I was doing," he said. "Now I feel I have not only more confidence, but I have a lot more energy on stage. And I can do a lot more and not be afraid to ask the directors, 'Can I try this on stage?' instead of (saying), 'I'll just let them decide.'"

Galloway said the music adds an element that's missing from other forms of drama.

"It's a musical and music explains differently than shows or stories. It involves more feeling," Galloway said. "And also, it's a new take on Wednesday — she brings home a boyfriend, and there's drama. It just makes it so spicy and funny."

Lasley Pineda said the music was one of the things that attracted her to the show.

"The music in this show is amazing. All of the songs are so catchy — it really makes you invested in what's happening on stage," she said. "I really love the music in this show. I love singing all the songs — it's really fun."

Galloway and Lasley Pineda also have acted in plays throughout high school, but it's a first for Birrueta Ramos and Yeates.

Yeates is part of the QHS choir; he said he's learned a lot about performance.

"This has been huge for singing confidence," he said. "And (Musical Director Kylie Youngren) is magic. She pretty much doubled my (vocal) range in about four days."

Birrueta Ramos said he's met people he didn't know before, and that drama takes discipline.

"It's a lot of work, but at the same time it's a fun character," he said. "Aside from a lot of lines that I have to memorize, it's a lot of fun."

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.