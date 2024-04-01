'Quiet on Set': Nickelodeon documentary returns with 'Breaking the Silence'; how to watch

A new episode of "Quiet on Set" will air this month in a discussion format.

Investigation Discovery announced last week that there would be a fifth episode of "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" to come out in April. According to posts on Investigation Discovery's social media, the episode titled "Breaking the Silence" will delve further into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Here is what we know about the new episode.

Where to watch new episode of 'Quiet on Set' documentary?

Much like the first four episodes, the fifth new episode will air on Investigation Discovery at 7 p.m. CST on Sunday, April 7. It will also be available to stream on Max or Amazon Prime on the day it airs as well as on demand after that. Prime users will need a premium subscription.

What is the 'Quiet on Set' documentary about?

The documentary is described by IMDB, an online database of information on films and shows, as a series that "uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s."

The five part documentary series delves into controversies behind some of Nickelodeon's most famous shows, which were either created or produced by Memphis native and former actor Dan Schneider. Many of these shows brought Nickelodeon into its golden era, but there was evidently something darker going on behind the scenes as the documentary trailer hints.

What will the fifth episode of 'Quiet on Set' be about?

According to the announcement, the new episode will feature many of the same stars in the first four episodes including Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and more in a discussion episode. New in the lineup will be be "All That" cast member Shane Lyons.

The discussion will be led by broadcaster Soledad O'Brien. The episode is expected to talk about the film industry then and now.

