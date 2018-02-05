'A Quiet Place' trailer: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt take on horrifying threat in silent movie

Fans of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been wanting to see the married couple onscreen for years but they probably weren’t expecting their first film together to be so horrifying.

A Quiet Place sees the real life husband and wife become onscreen husband and wife, in a world that has suddenly been devastated, after a mysterious invasion.

The latest TV spot, aired during the Super Bowl, gives slightly more context to the family’s plight and sees them try to escape towns to find silence and solitude in the woods, while only communicating to each other through sign language.

However, they soon are stalked by these ominous creatures when one of the children accidentally makes a sound, because as the tagline says: “if they hear you, they hunt you.”

Emily Blunt stars in A Quiet Place

The younger cast is made up of Wonder’s Noah Jupe and deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who most recently appeared opposite Julianne Moore in Wonderstruck.

Krasinski, who wrote and directed the film, said he specifically sought out a deaf actress for the role of his onscreen daughter.

“For many reasons, I didn’t want a non-deaf actress pretending to be deaf,” Krasinski told IGN. “Most importunely [sic] though, because a deaf actress would help my knowledge and my understanding of the situations tenfold. I wanted someone who lives it and who could teach me about it on set.”

A Quiet Place will enjoy its world premiere at South by Southwest Festival on March 9 with its UK release on April 6

