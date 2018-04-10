'A Quiet Place' interview: Emily Blunt hopes you have an anxiety attack from fear (exclusive)
As anyone who’s seen brilliant new horror movie A Quiet Place will tell you it’s a super-stressful experience.
The premise – a young family has to stay totally silent or hideous noise-sensitive aliens will strike within seconds – is built for tension, with John Krasinski’s expert direction cranking every ounce of fear from each set-piece.
Working with real-life wife Emily Blunt, the couple make you care about the people at the heart of the film, before putting them through several nightmarish scenarios.
So, how do they feel about the fact they’ve made the most stressful film of the year?
“My gosh, I’ll take that, that’s an awesome compliment,” Krasinski tells Yahoo.
“It feels amazing. To me, genre in particular has become my favourite medium to work in – it’s so exciting. But it’s also a high-wire act. You’re setting yourself up where people can see what you’re trying to do. You either make it across or you don’t. And that’s really fun, trying to consistently scare people but also give them something that they can emotionally connect to.”
“So, for me, I love hearing that it’s stressful, and I hope it’s because there’s an emotional core to the movie, that you felt bonded to that you didn’t want anything to happen to that family.”
“Thrilling! I want people to have anxiety attacks watching this, that was the hope. But also that people would come out and converse, and talk about it nonstop – that’s what I want too,” Blunt says.
And it’s not the first time Blunt’s been stressed in a cinema – seeing Scream for the first time put her off horror films for life.
“I’m such a scaredy cat anyway, but all my friends were seeing Scream, so I thought I’d have to go and see it.”
What was it about that film that affected her so much?
“Just the brutality of it, someone with a massive great knife just coming and stalking me in my house.”
A Quiet Place is in cinemas now. Watch a clip below.
