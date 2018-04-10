'A Quiet Place' interview: Emily Blunt hopes you have an anxiety attack from fear (exclusive)

As anyone who’s seen brilliant new horror movie A Quiet Place will tell you it’s a super-stressful experience.

The premise – a young family has to stay totally silent or hideous noise-sensitive aliens will strike within seconds – is built for tension, with John Krasinski’s expert direction cranking every ounce of fear from each set-piece.

Working with real-life wife Emily Blunt, the couple make you care about the people at the heart of the film, before putting them through several nightmarish scenarios.

So, how do they feel about the fact they’ve made the most stressful film of the year?

“My gosh, I’ll take that, that’s an awesome compliment,” Krasinski tells Yahoo.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."

