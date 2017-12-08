Quentin Tarantino's planned Star Trek movie will be 'R-rated'

Star Trek fans might have to prep themselves to boldly go where no motherf***er has gone before.

Following news that Quentin Tarantino has pitched a Star Trek movie to JJ Abrams, it’s now emerged that the director has insisted on an R-rating for the project.

And according to reports, Paramount, the studio behind the Star Trek movies, has agreed to the condition.

Now writers are vying for the job, with Mark L. Smith, who penned Oscar-winner The Revenant, thought to be the frontrunner, writes Deadline.

Making the movie for an explicitly adult audience would be a departure not just for a Star Trek project, but also for a potential blockbuster of this size, which generally pitch themselves at a PG-13 audience in order to maximise potential box office.

That said, the most recent series of in the Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Discovery, recently dropped the f-bomb in an episode, not once but twice.

It did not go down well at all with fans, however.

Swearing in Star Trek?! Set your mum to stunned! #TheProjectTV — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 17, 2017





Star Trek: Discovery uses the F-word twice in episode 5 and it feels like something has broken. — Shane Hegarty (@shanehegarty) October 17, 2017





They said the F-word on Star Trek! Twice!

…call me uptight, but I don’t approve. — Allison MacDougall (@allisonmacd) October 16, 2017





Wow, swearing on Star Trek. That’s just wrong on so many levels #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/GP2idoLZ1H — Dennis (@campbeduk) October 16, 2017





Read more

First Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer

Pet Semetary remake for 2019

J.K. Rowling defends Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts casting



