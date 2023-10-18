Quentin Tarantino Visits Army Base in Israel to “Boost Morale” Amid Hamas War

Quentin Tarantino visited a military base in Southern Israel to help “boost morale” amid the state’s war with Hamas. The 60-year-old Pulp Fiction director toured military bases and mingled with soldiers, according the international nonprofit Israel education organization Stand With Us.

First, the Israel War Room X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared an image of the 60-year-old Pulp Fiction director meeting with Israeli troops in the wake of Hamas’ devastating Oct. 7 terrorist attack, which killed more than 1,400 people. The terrorist group is also reportedly holding at least at least 199 people as hostages in Gaza.

“Breaking: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF [Israel Defense Forces] morale,” read the initial post.

#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale pic.twitter.com/Vso6IgQlWa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

Nonprofit antisemitism organization Stand With Us posted a photo of Tarantino’s visit: “A bright moment during a dark time: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino showed his solidarity with the Israeli people by making a surprise visit to southern Israel, which has been completely devastated by Hamas’ ongoing terror war. There, he toured military bases and mingled with soldiers and residents, igniting a social media frenzy of selfies and videos. What a beautiful way to show support.”

There was also a TikTok video of Tarantino meeting that young Israeli fan:

The IDF has been preparing for a possible ground invasion into Gaza to fight those responsible for the attack — which has been called the worst mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust — as well as to try and rescue hostages, which include children and elderly people who were taken from their homes during Hamas’ surprise incursion into southern Israel.

Tarantino has been reportedly living in Tel Aviv with his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, who he met in Israel in 2009 during his promotional tour for Inglourious Basterds. The couple were married in 2018 and have two children.

Tarantino has said in previous interviews about his life in Israel: “I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here” … and said Tel Aviv is like a smaller version of L.A. with “magnificent restaurants, cool bars, cool clubs.” He added that he would never make a movie about the politics of the region: “I wouldn’t make a movie about the political climate [in Israel].”

Tarantino’s representive had no comment.

