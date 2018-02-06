Quentin Tarantino's artistic vision is no excuse for unsafe film practices

In this #MeToo climate a lot of of the discussion has surrounded the question of art v the artist. Should we still celebrate the work of a filmmaker when off-set he has engaged in abhorrent, and in some cases, allegedly criminal activities?

Many big names in the film industry think that we should; director Duncan Jones says, “the work isn’t the person, if it were, we are going to lose a lot of art,” while Meryl Streep went one step further by suggesting that “terrible people” should be protected if they are making profound art.

“Everybody has their blank spots, but the genius that understands so much else about the human experiment is worth safeguarding, and shouldn’t be touched,” she told Buzzfeed. “People who are terrible also have terribly clear insights on other subjects, so I don’t think you throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

I wonder though, would Streep still have that opinion if she was in the car Uma Thurman felt forced to drive on the set of Kill Bill some 15 years ago? In The New York Times’ interview with Thurman over the weekend she not only revealed harrowing details of Weinstein’s alleged assault, but also the shocking experience with Quentin Tarantino during the filming of the 2003 movie.

View photos Uma Thurman was aggressively persuaded to drive an unsafe car on the set of Kill Bill More

The director wanted her to drive a car so they could get the closing shot of the movie. Thurman, who wasn’t expecting to drive at all, was told by someone on the team that the vehicle, a Karmann Gia, wasn’t safe to use after they had reconfigured it from a stick shift to an automatic.

“Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director,” the actress said. “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared…that was a deathbox that I was in. The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road.”

After aggressive persuasion on Tarantino’s part, Thurman put her trust in him and got behind the wheel of the car. Her trust was misplaced. She ended up losing control and it crashed into a palm tree leaving her with injuries she still struggles with today.

“Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me,” Thurman continues. “And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.”

Of course he didn’t. He was a director trying to get his shot in the most authentic way possible, but when that way means putting a person’s life at risk, or their concerns to one side, it should never be the one you choose to pursue.

View photos Diane Kruger is strangled by Quentin Tarantino for this Inglourious Basterds scene More

This is the problem we’ve heard too many times about directors choosing their artistic vision over the well-being of their cast or crew. While filming The Abyss, James Cameron kept the cameras rolling while Ed Harris nearly drowned because his safety diver couldn’t get to him with the oxygen tank.

During the filming of The Shining, Stanley Kubrick deliberately bullied Shelley Duvall to make her seem more desolate on screen and told everyone on the producing not to “sympathise with her.”

Bernardo Bertolucci sickeningly conspired with Marlon Brando to shoot a rape scene with Maria Schneider for Last Tango In Paris and allowed her to be sexually assaulted with a stick of butter.

And who can forget the great Alfred Hitchcock and his horrific treatment of his female stars? Not only did he sexually harass Tippi Hendren on the set of Marnie and The Birds but during the latter production he threw live birds at her to get the most realistic effect. That excuse, of making shots look as realistic as possible, is the exact one Tarantino used to justify the real strangulation of Thurman on the set of Kill Bill, as well as Diane Kruger in Inglourious Basterds.